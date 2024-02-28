Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

The big and bold Lenovo Tab P12 is a true budget delight at Lenovo's official store

Tablets Deals Lenovo
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The big and bold Lenovo Tab P12 is a true budget delight at Lenovo's official store
We are back with another sweet deal on a tablet that won't break the bank. At this very moment, Lenovo itself has its Tab P12 tablet on sale at a lovely 22% price cut, letting you snag this bad boy for $269.99 instead of its usual price of $349.99. That's right! You'll score sweet savings of $80 on this handsome fella if you don't waste time and take advantage of this offer while it's still up for grabs.

The Lenovo Tab P12 is now $80 OFF on Lenovo.com

The Lenovo Tab P12 is discounted by $80 at the official store. The slate offers decent performance and features a large screen, making it perfect for binge-watching Netflix on the go. This is a great deal, and you definitely don't want to miss out on it. Tap the deal button and snag a Lenovo Tab P12 at the discounted price today!
$80 off (23%)
$269 99
$349 99
Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen): Save $70!

In case the Lenovo Tab P12 doesn't fit your budget, feel free to get the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) on Amazon. At the moment, the slate is enjoying a sweet $70 discount.
$70 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon


The version of the Lenovo Tab P12 that's currently enjoying the awesome discount at Lenovo is the one with a 128GB variant with 8GB of RAM. That hardware, combined with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, gives the Lenovo Tab P12 decent performance for day-to-day tasks such as browsing your socials and watching YouTube videos.

The slate even has enough firepower to run light games. However, you may notice some stutters when switching between apps. On the positive side, the tablet comes with a dedicated slot for a microSD card, allowing you to expand its storage in case the built-in 128GB turns out to be insufficient.

Another notable feature of the Lenovo Tab P12 is its big 12.7-inch LCD screen with 2944 x 1840 pixels resolution. That, combined with four JBL speakers, forms a recipe for a great watching experience while on the go.

While the Lenovo Tab P12 is a far cry from a mobile powerhouse like the Galaxy Tab S9, for example, it's a pretty decent tablet, offering good performance and a great watching experience on the cheap. Furthermore, Lenovo's current discount tips the scales in favor of buying this bad boy even further. Therefore, act fast! Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and get Lenovo Tab P12 at a discounted price now!

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
A bonkers 42% discount on Amazon just made the Pixel 7 Pro your next phone
A bonkers 42% discount on Amazon just made the Pixel 7 Pro your next phone

Latest News

Apple might welcome spring with fresh Apple Watch band hues
Apple might welcome spring with fresh Apple Watch band hues
"I've wanted this since the start!" - Z Fold 5 user reacts to Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaks
"I've wanted this since the start!" - Z Fold 5 user reacts to Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaks
The hot new Soundcore Motion X500 is available at its best price on Amazon for a short while
The hot new Soundcore Motion X500 is available at its best price on Amazon for a short while
The future is AI 6G, Samsung shows off industry-first 36GB DRAM chip
The future is AI 6G, Samsung shows off industry-first 36GB DRAM chip
The JBL Flip 5 is still available at a no-brainer price, letting you snag an amazing speaker without breaking the bank
The JBL Flip 5 is still available at a no-brainer price, letting you snag an amazing speaker without breaking the bank
Behold the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in all its boxy glory in these gorgeous leaked renders!
Behold the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in all its boxy glory in these gorgeous leaked renders!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless