The big and bold Lenovo Tab P12 is a true budget delight at Lenovo's official store





The Lenovo Tab P12 is now $80 OFF on Lenovo.com The Lenovo Tab P12 is discounted by $80 at the official store. The slate offers decent performance and features a large screen, making it perfect for binge-watching Netflix on the go. This is a great deal, and you definitely don't want to miss out on it. Tap the deal button and snag a Lenovo Tab P12 at the discounted price today! $80 off (23%) $269 99 $349 99 Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen): Save $70! In case the Lenovo Tab P12 doesn't fit your budget, feel free to get the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) on Amazon. At the moment, the slate is enjoying a sweet $70 discount. $70 off (30%) Buy at Amazon



The version of the Lenovo Tab P12 that's currently enjoying the awesome discount at Lenovo is the one with a 128GB variant with 8GB of RAM. That hardware, combined with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, gives the Lenovo Tab P12 decent performance for day-to-day tasks such as browsing your socials and watching YouTube videos.



The slate even has enough firepower to run light games. However, you may notice some stutters when switching between apps. On the positive side, the tablet comes with a dedicated slot for a microSD card, allowing you to expand its storage in case the built-in 128GB turns out to be insufficient.



Another notable feature of the Lenovo Tab P12 is its big 12.7-inch LCD screen with 2944 x 1840 pixels resolution. That, combined with four JBL speakers, forms a recipe for a great watching experience while on the go.



While the Lenovo Tab P12 is a far cry from a mobile powerhouse like the The version of the Lenovo Tab P12 that's currently enjoying the awesome discount at Lenovo is the one with a 128GB variant with 8GB of RAM. That hardware, combined with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, gives the Lenovo Tab P12 decent performance for day-to-day tasks such as browsing your socials and watching YouTube videos.The slate even has enough firepower to run light games. However, you may notice some stutters when switching between apps. On the positive side, the tablet comes with a dedicated slot for a microSD card, allowing you to expand its storage in case the built-in 128GB turns out to be insufficient.Another notable feature of the Lenovo Tab P12 is its big 12.7-inch LCD screen with 2944 x 1840 pixels resolution. That, combined with four JBL speakers, forms a recipe for a great watching experience while on the go.While the Lenovo Tab P12 is a far cry from a mobile powerhouse like the Galaxy Tab S9 , for example, it's a pretty decent tablet, offering good performance and a great watching experience on the cheap. Furthermore, Lenovo's current discount tips the scales in favor of buying this bad boy even further. Therefore, act fast! Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and get Lenovo Tab P12 at a discounted price now!

We are back with another sweet deal on a tablet that won't break the bank. At this very moment, Lenovo itself has its Tab P12 tablet on sale at a lovely 22% price cut, letting you snag this bad boy for $269.99 instead of its usual price of $349.99. That's right! You'll score sweet savings of $80 on this handsome fella if you don't waste time and take advantage of this offer while it's still up for grabs.