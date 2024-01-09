Amazon UK deal slashes 27% off the Lenovo Tab P12, turning it into a real bargain

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
If you live in the UK and happen to be shopping for a new Android tablet right now, you might have just found what you’re looking for. Right now, you can snag none other than the Lenovo Tab P12 at a highly affordable price through a mouth-watering deal at Amazon UK that lets you score £101 in savings.

We’ve done our homework and can confidently say that this is the first time we’ve seen this Lenovo tablet at such deeply discounted prices. In other words, it should give you plenty of value for your money right now, especially given its great display, reasonably powerful performance, and solid battery life.

Snag a Lenovo Tab P12 and save 27% at Amazon UK

Amazon UK is now letting you save 27% on the Lenovo Tab P12, which equates to £101 in savings. At that price, the Lenovo slate has a lot to offer. It features a 12.7-inch 3K display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, and 8GB RAM, plus a large 10,200mAh battery.
£101 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

Snag a Lenovo Tab P12 with Tab Pen Plus and save 14% at Amazon

If you live in the US, we suggest you opt for the Lenovo Tab P12 deal that's live at the US version of the world's largest retailer. It lets you get the incredible Lenovo Tab P12 with its compatible Tab Pen Plus at a 14% cheaper price.
$50 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon


Ideal for video streaming, the Lenovo Tab P12 features a great 12.7-inch screen with an impressive 3K resolution. Granted, the display has a minor drawback, just a 60Hz refresh rate, but other than that, it should be plenty good for your everyday entertainment. Lenovo integrated a quad-speaker system by JBL with Dolby Atmos support to cater to your audio pleasure.

The Android tablet is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor that should be plenty good at handling your everyday tasks and even some light multitasking. With Xbox Cloud Gaming, you can also engage in your console gaming obsessions. Keep in mind that you need an Xbox Ultimate pass to play, though.

Another cool perk is that you can use this tablet as a wireless portable monitor. What if you’re a fan of video chats? Don’t worry – the manufacturer added a 13MP ultra-wide front camera with AI face tracking that keeps you in focus the whole time.

Entertainment aside, the Lenovo Tab P12 boasts a premium metal chassis, helping protect the precious electronics from the troubles of daily life. In addition, the slate features a 10,200mAh battery and runs on Android 13 out of the box. The battery should last about 10 hours between charges, meaning fewer interruptions along the way. The battery supports 30W max charging speeds.

All things considered, this Lenovo slate certainly has a lot to offer. If you agree with us, go ahead and take advantage of Amazon UK’s tempting deal, as it lets you save an impressive £101 on this puppy.
