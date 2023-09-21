The mid-range Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) is now $151 more pocket-friendly on Amazon UK and even includes a pen
Those located in the UK have another awesome chance to grab a nice mid-range tablet for way less than usual. Amazon UK is currently offering the 256GB variant of the second-generation Lenovo Tab P11 Pro for 27% off its price. And when we convert the percentages into cash, it appears you now have the opportunity to grab a Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) for £151 less if you pull the trigger on this deal. Well, actually, your savings will be even bigger since there is a Precision Pen 3 included in the box.
The 256GB variant of the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) is powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T chipset and packs 8GB of RAM. The device has enough firepower for day-to-day tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos. It can even run heavy games like Genshin Impact, albeit at lower graphical settings. So, it may not be a powerlifter like Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9, but it still packs a lot of punch.
A big 8000mAh battery keeps the lights on the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen). Lenovo claims that the power cell delivers up to 14 hours of video streaming or 9 hours of continuous web browsing.
So, with decent performance, a nice display, good battery life, and now with a Precision Pen 3 included in the box and a more budget-friendly price tag, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro sounds like a true bargain. So go and snatch one at a discounted price before it's too late.
In addition to its nice performance, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) sports an 11.2-inch OLED display with a 2560 x 1536 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, which makes the tablet feel snappier. Additionally, the display supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision technologies. Also, the tablet packs 4 stereo speakers tuned by JBL. All this makes it perfect for binge-watching your favorite TV series while mellowing out on your sofa.
