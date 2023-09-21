The mid-range Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) is now $151 more pocket-friendly on Amazon UK and even includes a pen





Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) 256GB: Save £151! Get the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) with 256GB of storage space from Amazon UK and save £151 in the process. A Precision Pen 3 stylus is also included in the box, which means you are scoring even bigger savings. £151 off (27%) Buy at Amazon



So, with decent performance, a nice display, good battery life, and now with a Precision Pen 3 included in the box and a more budget-friendly price tag, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro sounds like a true bargain. So go and snatch one at a discounted price before it's too late. The 256GB variant of the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) is powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T chipset and packs 8GB of RAM. The device has enough firepower for day-to-day tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos. It can even run heavy games like Genshin Impact, albeit at lower graphical settings. So, it may not be a powerlifter like Samsung 's Galaxy Tab S9 , but it still packs a lot of punch.In addition to its nice performance, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) sports an 11.2-inch OLED display with a 2560 x 1536 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, which makes the tablet feel snappier. Additionally, the display supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision technologies. Also, the tablet packs 4 stereo speakers tuned by JBL. All this makes it perfect for binge-watching your favorite TV series while mellowing out on your sofa.A big 8000mAh battery keeps the lights on the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen). Lenovo claims that the power cell delivers up to 14 hours of video streaming or 9 hours of continuous web browsing.So, with decent performance, a nice display, good battery life, and now with a Precision Pen 3 included in the box and a more budget-friendly price tag, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro sounds like a true bargain. So go and snatch one at a discounted price before it's too late.

Those located in the UK have another awesome chance to grab a nice mid-range tablet for way less than usual. Amazon UK is currently offering the 256GB variant of the second-generation Lenovo Tab P11 Pro for 27% off its price. And when we convert the percentages into cash, it appears you now have the opportunity to grab a Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) for £151 less if you pull the trigger on this deal. Well, actually, your savings will be even bigger since there is a Precision Pen 3 included in the box.