The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with a Surface Type Cover is a steal at Walmart for a limited time

Attention, Windows fans – one of your favorite Microsoft tablets is available with a mind-blowing discount at Walmart. We’re talking, of course, about the Surface Pro 8. This stunningly powerful and versatile slate is currently a massive $600 off at the merchant, a deal we believe to be worthy of your attention.

The Walmart offer is advertised as a flash deal, meaning it most likely won’t last a few weeks. In fact, it’ll probably be over in several days, if not sooner! So, if you’d like to take advantage, we suggest you act fast. Given that the last time we saw one of the best Windows tablets with a trimmed price tag, it was $430 off, which may be great, but is nowhere near $600 in savings, right?

But wait – there’s more! Not only does Walmart allow you to get the Surface Pro 8 with an Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage for $600 less, but you also receive a Black Surface Type Cover with your purchase. If that’s not an unbeatable deal, we don’t know what is.

If you can’t afford, don’t want to splurge on the latest Microsoft Surface Pro 9, or simply want to get a keyboard with your tablet, then the OG model, which, by the way, is almost as good as the new version, decidedly is the better option for you. Again, we remind you that this is a flash deal and, as such, likely won’t last too long.

With its 13-inch display and powerful processor, this device is perfect for entertainment, work, and everything in between. You can even transform it into a fully functional work-related powerhouse when you attach the compatible keyboard. We can’t overlook the iconic kickstand that further enhances your convenience while using this powerful device.

Microsoft advertises one of the best Windows tablets as being able to keep the lights on for a massive 16 hours on a single charge. That should be enough to get you through a full day at work or an extensive gaming session.

Additionally, Walmart sells the device with a one-year warranty for your peace of mind. So, as you can see, you get quite a bit of value for money if you pull the trigger on this $600 discount. Don’t miss out on this incredible savings opportunity and get the Surface Pro 8. At that price, it’s a steal!

