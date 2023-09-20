The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with a Surface Type Cover is a steal at Walmart for a limited time

The Surface Pro 8 is now $600 off at Walmart and comes with a Black Surface Type Cover Don't miss out on this incredible flash deal on the Surface Pro 8. This stunningly powerful and versatile device is now available for $600 less at Walmart and comes with its compatible keyboard. Don't miss out and act while you can! $600 off (46%) $699 99 $1299 99 Buy at Walmart



But wait – there’s more! Not only does Walmart allow you to get the Surface Pro 8 with an Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage for $600 less, but you also receive a Black Surface Type Cover with your purchase. If that’s not an unbeatable deal, we don’t know what is.



If you can’t afford, don’t want to splurge on the latest Microsoft Surface Pro 9, or simply want to get a keyboard with your tablet, then the OG model, which, by the way, is almost as good as the new version, decidedly is the better option for you. Again, we remind you that this is a flash deal and, as such, likely won’t last too long.



With its 13-inch display and powerful processor, this device is perfect for entertainment, work, and everything in between. You can even transform it into a fully functional work-related powerhouse when you attach the compatible keyboard. We can’t overlook the iconic kickstand that further enhances your convenience while using this powerful device.



Microsoft advertises one of the best Windows tablets as being able to keep the lights on for a massive 16 hours on a single charge. That should be enough to get you through a full day at work or an extensive gaming session.



Additionally, Walmart sells the device with a one-year warranty for your peace of mind. So, as you can see, you get quite a bit of value for money if you pull the trigger on this $600 discount. Don’t miss out on this incredible savings opportunity and get the Surface Pro 8. At that price, it’s a steal!