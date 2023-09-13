The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 512GB hits rock-bottom prices at Amazon
What if we told you you can get one of the best Windows tablets on the market at a bargain price? Amazon has launched a mind-blowing deal on the spectacular Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with 512GB of internal storage, selling it at a discounted price. Not just any discount, mind you, but the most substantial one we’ve seen so far.
So, if you need something sturdy, elegant, and capable of handling those overwhelming work-related files (pretty much anything you throw at it), you simply can’t go wrong by pulling the trigger on this deal. Also, we suggest go for it immediately if you like the tablet's current price tag, for supplies may not last very long.
The 13-inch display with PixelSense technology ensures you can scroll easily without feeling the slate too bulky. It should also guarantee you’ll be able to see everyone at your online meeting clearly. Talking about meetings, the tablet features impressive front and rear cameras for whenever you need to make a presentation from your home office.
This particular configuration features an Intel 12th Gen i7 processor. It also has 16GB RAM. Performance-wise, the slate should be capable of handling demanding apps, gaming titles, and everything in between without hiccups. Microsoft also claims the Surface Pro 9 can last an incredible 15.5 hours on a single charge.
In conclusion, we believe the Windows tablet provides incredible value for money right now. If you need something compact but decidedly impressive on all fronts, you should definitely consider purchasing it.
The retailer has shaved off an epic $400 of this powerhouse’s price tag. In case you’re wondering just how massive your savings are in this deal, we can say Amazon hasn't sold the slate at more than $300 off. Therefore, the current 21% discount on the 512GB model processor is unprecedented, meaning this particular configuration of the Surface Pro 9 has never been cheaper at Amazon.
Indeed, you can do anything on this laptop-to-tablet device. Designed with versatility in mind, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 features the iconic kickstand. The hinge rotates to about 170 degrees, allowing you to easily set the ideal angle for work, drawing, or entertainment.
