Ultra-cheap Lenovo Tab M9 is selling fast after receiving a generous 32% discount
If you're on the hunt for an affordable and compact tablet to keep you entertained, the Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) should definitely be on your list. Right now, Amazon is offering a sweet 32% discount on this handsome budget fella, bringing its price down to just under $102. And to make the offer even more exciting, the retailer is shipping the slate with an included Folio Case.
Equipped with a 9-inch HD LCD display and dual speaker system with Dolby Atmos support, our friend here delivers a pleasant viewing experience on the cheap. This makes it a good choice if you need a slate for casual entertainment without breaking the bank.
It also packs decent performance. Though no powerhouse, it handles day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming effortlessly thanks to its MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, complemented by 3GB of RAM. And while it comes with only 32GB of built-in storage, you can expand its storage space via a microSD card, which is pretty neat.
All in all, the Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) may not be among the best tablets on the market, but it's an absolute bargain at its current price on Amazon. We don't know how long this offer will last, though, so we encourage you to act fast and score one by tapping the deal button in this article now while you still can!
Another of its highlights is its battery life. With a 5,100mAh power cell on board, you can stream content for up to 13 hours on a single charge. Plus, it should receive security updates until 2026, so you'll be covered, even if major OS updates stop at Android 13.
