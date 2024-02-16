The Lenovo Tab M9 is a bang-for-buck champion at this sensational new discount





Yes, the Lenovo Tab M9 is on sale for a measly $79.99 for a presumably limited time right now after a $60 discount that we've definitely seen before but that remains impossible to beat, as well as a pretty rare occurrence. Yes, the Lenovo Tab M9 is on sale for a measly $79.99 for a presumably limited time right now after a $60 discount that we've definitely seen before but that remains impossible to beat, as well as a pretty rare occurrence.

Lenovo Tab M9 Android 12, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Dual Tone Metal Design, MediaTek Helio G80 Processor, 9-Inch IPS Screen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 5,100mAh Battery, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front Camera, microSD Card Slot, Arctic Grey Color $60 off (43%) $79 99 $139 99 Buy at BestBuy





It goes without saying that you need to settle for an entry-level variant of this low to mid-end slate equipped with a modest 32 gigs of internal storage space and 3GB RAM count if you want to keep your spending to a minimum.





That's obviously... less than ideal for both digital hoarders and heavy multitaskers, but on the decidedly bright (and somewhat surprising) side of things, the Lenovo Tab M9 rocks an undeniably premium dual-tone metal design, which is certainly something you can't get for under a Benjamin very frequently.





This thing is pretty generously sized for its crazy low price point as well, and in order to deliver a complete and virtually unrivaled entertainment experience for the sub-$100 segment, the 9-inch tablet also comes with powerful dual stereo speakers supporting state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos technology.





Granted, the 1340 x 800 pixel resolution of the (conventional 60Hz refresh rate-capable) LCD screen and the MediaTek Helio G80 processor are not impressive by any means and any standard, but even those two features help the Lenovo Tab M9 be the best budget tablet it can possibly be by maximizing its battery life.





All in all, you're looking at a pretty much irresistible promotion here for the most cash-strapped tablet buyers around, and as such, you may need to hurry and pull the trigger before Best Buy inevitably runs out of inventory at this rare 43 percent discount.