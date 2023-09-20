The compact Lenovo Tab M9 entertainment tablet is now even more budget-friendly on Amazon UK; save on one today

Lenovo Tab M9 64GB, 4GB, Clear Case + Film: Now £50 OFF on Amazon UK! Grab the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 with 4GB of RAM from Amazon UK and save £50. There is also a clear case and protective film included in the box. The tablet is great for entertainment on a budget. £50 off (29%) Buy at Amazon

While not a mobile powerhouse, the Lenovo Tab M9 has surprisingly good performance, especially for a tablet at such a budget price. It's powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset complemented by 4GB of RAM and can do day-to-day stuff like browsing the web and streaming videos without any issues. It can even run light games without hiccups. The 64GB of storage may seem insufficient, but the tablet also has a dedicated slot for a memory card, which means you will be able to expand the storage space.Furthermore, the Lenovo Tab M9 sports a 9.0-inch IPS LCD display with 1340 x 800 pixels resolution and two loud speakers with Dolby Atmos support, which makes it perfect for binge-watching your favorite TV series on a budget. And if you prefer reading e-books, you will be happy to learn that the tablet supports a special Reading Mode, which adjusts the colors of the display, turning your tablet into an e-reader.The Lenovo Tab M9 comes with a 5100 mAh battery under the hood, which will let you stream videos for up to 13 hours straight before the need to charge.So, yeah, the Lenovo Tab M9 definitely offers a lot for its budget price. This is why you should definitely take advantage of this deal and grab one at a discounted price while you can.