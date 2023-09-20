The compact Lenovo Tab M9 entertainment tablet is now even more budget-friendly on Amazon UK; save on one today
If you are located in the UK and are in the market for a budget tablet with compact proportions, you are in luck! Amazon UK is selling the 64GB variant of the sweet Lenovo Tab M9 with a nice 29% discount. This means you will save £50 on this already budget-friendly device if you are quick and take advantage of this offer while it's available. Furthermore, you will also get a Clear Case + Film for your Tab M9 included in the box.
While not a mobile powerhouse, the Lenovo Tab M9 has surprisingly good performance, especially for a tablet at such a budget price. It's powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset complemented by 4GB of RAM and can do day-to-day stuff like browsing the web and streaming videos without any issues. It can even run light games without hiccups. The 64GB of storage may seem insufficient, but the tablet also has a dedicated slot for a memory card, which means you will be able to expand the storage space.
The Lenovo Tab M9 comes with a 5100 mAh battery under the hood, which will let you stream videos for up to 13 hours straight before the need to charge.
So, yeah, the Lenovo Tab M9 definitely offers a lot for its budget price. This is why you should definitely take advantage of this deal and grab one at a discounted price while you can.
Furthermore, the Lenovo Tab M9 sports a 9.0-inch IPS LCD display with 1340 x 800 pixels resolution and two loud speakers with Dolby Atmos support, which makes it perfect for binge-watching your favorite TV series on a budget. And if you prefer reading e-books, you will be happy to learn that the tablet supports a special Reading Mode, which adjusts the colors of the display, turning your tablet into an e-reader.
