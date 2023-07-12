These ultra-affordable Lenovo tablets are now... ridiculously affordable (with or without Prime)

a lot

Two of those are now available at higher-than-ever discounts, and one can even be purchased at its new all-time low price without a Prime membership. That's because both Amazon and Lenovo itself are currently charging a cool 30 bucks less than usual for the recently released Tab M8 Gen 4, and while the former e-commerce giant requires... what all other Prime Day 2023 deals involve, the latter retailer/device manufacturer merely wants you to remember to use the "TABLETDEAL" coupon code at checkout.

Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 4 Android 12 (Go Edition), 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, MediaTek Helio A22 Processor, 8-Inch Touchscreen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, All-Day Battery Life, 5MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front Camera, Dual Speakers, Arctic Grey Color, Prime Membership Required $30 off (27%) $79 99 $109 99 Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 4 Android 12 (Go Edition), 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, MediaTek Helio A22 Processor, 8-Inch Touchscreen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, All-Day Battery Life, 5MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front Camera, Dual Speakers, Arctic Grey Color, TABLETDEAL eCoupon Required $30 off (27%) $79 99 $109 99 Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) Wi-Fi Only, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G80 Processor, 10.6-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Android 12, 8MP Rear Camera, 8MP Front Camera, Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, 20W Charging Support, MicroSD Card Slot, Storm Grey Color, Premium Aluminum Build, Prime Membership Required $65 off (34%) $124 99 $189 99 Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G80 Processor, 10.6-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Android 12, 8MP Rear Camera, 8MP Front Camera, Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, 20W Charging Support, MicroSD Card Slot, Storm Grey Color, Premium Aluminum Build, TABBFIJ2 eCoupon Required $70 off (33%) $139 99 $209 99 Buy at Lenovo





With a... not-so-bad 8-inch touchscreen sporting a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels, a fairly respectable MediaTek Helio A22 processor under the hood, and a 5,100mAh battery capable of keeping the lights on for up to 16 hours of "normal" uninterrupted streaming time on a single charge, the fourth-generation Lenovo Tab M8 was already incredibly affordable at a retail price of $109.99.





That means this hot new 27 percent discount makes the admittedly modest 8-incher pretty much unbeatable in the sub-$100 bracket, and the same seems to go for the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) in the sub-$150 category.





That decidedly higher-end 10-incher is on sale for Amazon Prime subscribers only at an unprecedented $65 markdown from a reasonable $189.99 list price of its own in an entry-level 32GB storage configuration.





This Prime Day offer is not technically matched by Lenovo, but the device maker's official US e-store does have the 64 gig version of the same mid-range tablet currently listed at $139.99 instead of its regular price of $209.99, which is also an amazing deal (perhaps even more amazing than Amazon's) for users who need a little extra room to hoard all their content.





The third-gen Tab M10 Plus comes with a much larger and sharper 10.6-inch 2K display than the Tab M8 Gen 4, as well as a faster processor, better speakers, significantly bigger battery, and a more refined and eye-catching dual-tone design, thus easily finding its place among the top Prime Day tablet promotions of 2023. If you need something with a smaller screen, we give you:





While Amazon certainly getsof attention in the low-cost segment of the tablet market with acompetitively priced Fire portfolio, Android enthusiasts unwilling to give up their Play Store access can find a number of great alternatives with impressive value propositions at Lenovo.