These ultra-affordable Lenovo tablets are now... ridiculously affordable (with or without Prime)
While Amazon certainly gets a lot of attention in the low-cost segment of the tablet market with a very competitively priced Fire portfolio, Android enthusiasts unwilling to give up their Play Store access can find a number of great alternatives with impressive value propositions at Lenovo.
Two of those are now available at higher-than-ever discounts, and one can even be purchased at its new all-time low price without a Prime membership. That's because both Amazon and Lenovo itself are currently charging a cool 30 bucks less than usual for the recently released Tab M8 Gen 4, and while the former e-commerce giant requires... what all other Prime Day 2023 deals involve, the latter retailer/device manufacturer merely wants you to remember to use the "TABLETDEAL" coupon code at checkout.
With a... not-so-bad 8-inch touchscreen sporting a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels, a fairly respectable MediaTek Helio A22 processor under the hood, and a 5,100mAh battery capable of keeping the lights on for up to 16 hours of "normal" uninterrupted streaming time on a single charge, the fourth-generation Lenovo Tab M8 was already incredibly affordable at a retail price of $109.99.
That means this hot new 27 percent discount makes the admittedly modest 8-incher pretty much unbeatable in the sub-$100 bracket, and the same seems to go for the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) in the sub-$150 category.
That decidedly higher-end 10-incher is on sale for Amazon Prime subscribers only at an unprecedented $65 markdown from a reasonable $189.99 list price of its own in an entry-level 32GB storage configuration.
This Prime Day offer is not technically matched by Lenovo, but the device maker's official US e-store does have the 64 gig version of the same mid-range tablet currently listed at $139.99 instead of its regular price of $209.99, which is also an amazing deal (perhaps even more amazing than Amazon's) for users who need a little extra room to hoard all their content.
The third-gen Tab M10 Plus comes with a much larger and sharper 10.6-inch 2K display than the Tab M8 Gen 4, as well as a faster processor, better speakers, significantly bigger battery, and a more refined and eye-catching dual-tone design, thus easily finding its place among the top Prime Day tablet promotions of 2023. If you need something with a smaller screen, we give you:
