At 26% off, the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 comes with a stylus and makes frugal buyers rejoice

A Lenovo Tab M11 with a stylus on a white background.
As we shared, the superb Galaxy Tab S9 is now selling at a bargain price after receiving a hefty $251 discount on Amazon. And while this offer is unmissable, the tablet might still be too pricey for someone on a budget. So, if you want to spend as little as possible on a new tablet and don't demand top-tier performance, the Lenovo Tab M11 is probably the slate you should pick.

Right now, this bad boy is discounted by 26% on Lenovo.com, allowing you to grab one with 128GB of storage for $161.99, down from $219.99. That's $58 saved if you hurry up and take advantage of this offer. And you should indeed act fast, as this deal has been up for grabs for a few weeks now and might expire soon.

Lenovo Tab M11 128GB: Save $58!

$161 99
$219 99
$58 off (26%)
The Lenovo Tab M11 is great for entertainment on a budget and even comes with an included stylus. The slate offers great value at its current price, so act fast and snag one for $58 off now while the offer lasts!
Buy at Lenovo


The biggest selling point of this budget Lenovo tablet is that it comes with an included Tab Pen. You can use the stylus for faster note-taking or even painting if you have an inner Picasso living inside. What's more, it boasts an 11-inch display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio, complemented by four speakers with Dolby Atmos support, offering a decent viewing experience.

Sadly, being on the budget side, the Tab M11 won't wow you with incredible performance. That said, the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, complemented by 4GB of RAM, should be sufficient for day-to-day tasks such as web browsing and streaming videos. However, there might be some stutters if you push it a little harder.

In terms of software, this wallet-friendly slate ships with Android 13, but it's updatable to Android 15. Unfortunately, this is where major OS updates end. On a positive note, it will continue receiving security patches until 2028, so you won't have to worry about replacing it soon.

All in all, the Lenovo Tab M11 is a pretty decent tablet that offers even greater value at its current price. So, if you want a slate that doesn't break the bank and comes with its own stylus, act fast and snag one with this deal now!
