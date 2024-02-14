Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

For portable entertainment on the cheap, snag Lenovo's Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) on Walmart

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Get the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) at 25% off on Walmart and enjoy portable entertainment for less
Happy Valentine’s Day! We know you’ve probably already handled your fair share of shopping for your significant other, but we’d like to ask if you have something for yourself. If you haven’t (and don’t really intend to spend way too much money on gifts for you,) we might just be able to help you get one at a bargain price. How? By telling you about a cool 25% discount on the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3), of course! The offer is up for grabs at Walmart.

While this deal might not exactly sweep you off your feet, for it’s far from exclusive, it still lands the 128GB Lenovo slate at a much more affordable price. What’s more, this storage version doesn’t tend to see regular price cuts, unlike the basic and the 64GB models. 

Save 25% on the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) with 128GB

The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) is up for grabs at a cool price on Walmart. Right now, the 10.61-inch slate provides entertainment at an even lower price point, thanks to this cool 25% markdown. This is the 128GB model, suitable for digital hoarders. Fret not, the slate also has a dedicated microSD card slot.
$57 off (25%)
$172 99
$229 99
Buy at Walmart


Even though this gift won’t exactly arrive in time for Valentine’s Day, if you intend to get it for yourself, delivery shouldn’t really bother you. Given that even the official Lenovo store isn’t feeling that generous, discount-wise, we have every reason to believe the Walmart discount is currently among the best deals you can find on the Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3). But is the tablet worth it? Let’s find out.

First and foremost, this budget Android tablet doesn’t promise the moon. It’s indented to fit your basic needs, providing portable entertainment on the cheap – just what you would expect from a device that typically costs just $229.99. This puppy has a 10.6-inch FHD display to cater to your visual pleasure, complemented by a quad-speaker system optimized for Dolby Atmos to keep you tuned in to your favorite podcasts and TV shows.

On the performance side, again, you shouldn’t expect wonders. Then again, the octa-core MediaTek chipset should allow you to browse YouTube, scroll through social media, or play some light titles without too many hiccups.

With Android 12 out of the box and three years of security and other updates, this slate should be good to go for at least another year. Finally, Lenovo also claims its Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) offers long battery life, and the device recharges via a USB-C port.

