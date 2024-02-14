For portable entertainment on the cheap, snag Lenovo's Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) on Walmart
Happy Valentine’s Day! We know you’ve probably already handled your fair share of shopping for your significant other, but we’d like to ask if you have something for yourself. If you haven’t (and don’t really intend to spend way too much money on gifts for you,) we might just be able to help you get one at a bargain price. How? By telling you about a cool 25% discount on the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3), of course! The offer is up for grabs at Walmart.
Even though this gift won’t exactly arrive in time for Valentine’s Day, if you intend to get it for yourself, delivery shouldn’t really bother you. Given that even the official Lenovo store isn’t feeling that generous, discount-wise, we have every reason to believe the Walmart discount is currently among the best deals you can find on the Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3). But is the tablet worth it? Let’s find out.
On the performance side, again, you shouldn’t expect wonders. Then again, the octa-core MediaTek chipset should allow you to browse YouTube, scroll through social media, or play some light titles without too many hiccups.
With Android 12 out of the box and three years of security and other updates, this slate should be good to go for at least another year. Finally, Lenovo also claims its Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) offers long battery life, and the device recharges via a USB-C port.
While this deal might not exactly sweep you off your feet, for it’s far from exclusive, it still lands the 128GB Lenovo slate at a much more affordable price. What’s more, this storage version doesn’t tend to see regular price cuts, unlike the basic and the 64GB models.
First and foremost, this budget Android tablet doesn’t promise the moon. It’s indented to fit your basic needs, providing portable entertainment on the cheap – just what you would expect from a device that typically costs just $229.99. This puppy has a 10.6-inch FHD display to cater to your visual pleasure, complemented by a quad-speaker system optimized for Dolby Atmos to keep you tuned in to your favorite podcasts and TV shows.
