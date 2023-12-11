Lenovo recalls this power bank due to the risk of possible fire, so check yours if you’ve got one
Nobody likes their gadgets to explode or cause a fire – or both – so if you own this particular Lenovo power bank model, pause whatever you’re doing and check if your device is affected or not.
The Lenovo USB-C Laptop Power Bank is the product that’s been recalled: a 20,000mAh beast of an external power source (it can charge your laptop, phone and one more device simultaneously). Lenovo says the affected units of the Power Bank were manufactured in the first half of 2022 and their part number is 40ALLG2WWW.
The scale of the recall of the Lenovo USB-C Laptop Power Bank has not been specified by Lenovo (via Gizmochina).
The Lenovo USB-C Laptop Power Bank is the product that’s been recalled: a 20,000mAh beast of an external power source (it can charge your laptop, phone and one more device simultaneously). Lenovo says the affected units of the Power Bank were manufactured in the first half of 2022 and their part number is 40ALLG2WWW.
Here’s the statement:
Lenovo USB-C Laptop Power Banks manufactured before January 2022, and after June 2022, are not affected. Only devices with the following build dates are affected by the recall: (YY/MM) 22/01, 22/02, 22/03, 22/04, 22/05, 22/06. Not all the units with a manufacture date label between December 2021 and June 2022 are affected. Please use the recall eTicket site to verify if your Serial Number is affected by the recall.
Lenovo has determined that in a limited number of power banks screws may become loose causing a short circuit and overheating of the lithium-ion battery, posing a fire hazard. Customers should immediately stop using the affected power bank and disconnect the power bank from all devices.
The scale of the recall of the Lenovo USB-C Laptop Power Bank has not been specified by Lenovo (via Gizmochina).
Things that are NOT allowed: