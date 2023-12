Lenovo recalls this power bank due to the risk of possible fire, so check yours if you’ve got one

40ALLG2WWW

Nobody likes their gadgets to explode or cause a fire – or both – so if you own this particular Lenovo power bank model, pause whatever you’re doing and check if your device is affected or not.The Lenovo USB-C Laptop Power Bank is the product that’s been recalled: a 20,000mAh beast of an external power source (it can charge your laptop, phone and one more device simultaneously). Lenovo says the affected units of the Power Bank were manufactured in the first half of 2022 and their part number isHere’s the statement Lenovo has determined that in a limited number of power banks screws may become loose causing a short circuit and overheating of the lithium-ion battery, posing a fire hazard. Customers should immediately stop using the affected power bank and disconnect the power bank from all devices.The scale of the recall of the Lenovo USB-C Laptop Power Bank has not been specified by Lenovo (via Gizmochina ).