The 2-in-1 Lenovo Chromebook Duet is on sale at an incredible price (keyboard included)

But bargain hunters unable to afford the likes of the Tab P11 Pro even after all of those hefty recent discounts may want to consider the Chromebook Duet as well. Powered by Chrome OS rather than Android and equipped with a fairly modest MediaTek Helio P60T processor, this thing is probably not as zippy as Lenovo's aforementioned iPad Air alternative, let alone something like Microsoft's Surface Go 3 or Pro 8





At a measly $199, however, it's hard to argue with the value provided by the 2-in-1 Duet, which believe it or not, includes a productivity-enhancing keyboard as standard. That's two Benjamins for the 10.1-inch mid-range tablet itself in an eye-catching Ice Blue/Iron Grey combination and the physical keyboard likely to come in so handy in so many occasions, not to mention the product's built-in kickstand.





Marked down from $299 to hit Best Buy's "lowest price of the year so far", this specific Lenovo Chromebook Duet variant even comes with a more than respectable 128 gigs of storage space in tow, as well as a 4GB RAM count, up to 10 hours of battery life, two decent Dolby Audio speakers, a 2MP front-facing camera, and an 8-megapixel rear shooter.





The IPS LCD screen is no pushover either, sporting a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, while the Chrome OS experience is nowhere near as lacking as it used to be back in the day. Bottom line, this might just be the best budget tablet available right now, at least for folks interested in buying more than a simple slate with limited productivity.

