You probably can't do better than the Lenovo 10e Chromebook at under $100 this Christmas

You probably can't do better than the Lenovo 10e Chromebook at under $100 this Christmas0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
That almost certainly means you'll be getting a standard 1-year warranty from Lenovo's official eBay store in addition to a... respectable set of specifications and features. As the name suggests, the 10e Chromebook comes with Chrome OS pre-loaded on the software side of things rather than good old fashioned Android, nonetheless being capable of easily accessing Google Play for you to install and use all your favorite apps without a worry in the world.
The Lenovo 10e Chromebook is 10 bucks cheaper today than a couple of weeks ago, sporting a large 10.1-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and packing a decidedly middling MediaTek 8183 processor. The 4 gigs of RAM and 32 gigs of internal storage are also hardly impressive, which is not what we can say about the absolutely phenomenal battery life of up to 16.5 hours between charges in normal usage.
All in all, this is an undeniably solid alternative for Amazon's newest Fire HD 10 generation, currently available for $100 and up, as well as Samsung's 8.7-inch Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, which sets you back $130 after a $70 price cut at the time of this writing.