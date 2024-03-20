Remember the night that T-Mobile's John Legere took on a future U.S. president?





On the eerie side, who could forget the story about a "time traveler" talking into a smartphone during a 1928 event for a Charlie Chaplin movie premiere ? A film taken of the event showed a woman holding the "phone" up to her ear and she appeared to be talking into it. A more plausible explanation is that the woman was hard of hearing and was using what passed for a hearing aid in 1928. Still, something does appear strange about the woman when you watch the film, although I can't put my finger on it.













T-Mobile and the carrier was dead last among the four U.S. majors. But hands down, the most amazing oddball story took place in April 2015 when then T-Mobile CEO John Legere got into a Twitter fight with Donald Trump just weeks before Trump rode down the escalator at Trump Tower to announce his candidacy. At the time, Legere was in his third year as CEO ofand the carrier was dead last among the four U.S. majors.









The story starts with Legere inside his room inside a Trump-owned hotel when street musicians were playing loudly right outside the executive's room. T-Mobile 's CEO complained on Twitter about the service at Trump's hotel which led Trump to respond in a tweet, "T-Mobile service is terrible! Why can't you do something to improve it for your customers. I don't want it in my buildings." The future president added in a separate tweet that "Verizon is the best service provider."





T-Mobile spent $195,000 booking rooms and holding events at the Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. At the time, the rumor mill said that T-Mobile gave the Trump hotel its business to T-Mobile merger with Sprint. Legere responded by saying, "I will serve all customers in the USA openly but I will obviously leave your hotel right away based on this. #checkingout." Nearly four years later,spent $195,000 booking rooms and holding events at the Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. At the time, the rumor mill said thatgave the Trump hotel its business to keep the president from using his influence with his personally appointed FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to block themerger with Sprint.



