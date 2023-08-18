Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Leakster foretells we can forget about leather iPhone 15 cases
Here are some thoughts for the weekend: Apple may choose to ditch the leather cases for its iPhone 15 line that’s expected in less than a month.

At least that’s what a Twitter – now X – tipster DuanRui claims in a laconic post (via AppleInsider). The leakster explicitly states in his bio that“Most of the content I send is reposted from Chinese social media platforms and is not my own original content”, but AppleInsider noted that the person(s) behind the DuanRui account has a respectable record in the past, regarding Apple products predictions (like details on the Apple Watch Ultra and the iPhone 14 Plus).

“I've heard that Apple won't be releasing a Leather Case for the iPhone 15 series”, reads the leak in its entirety and no further details are shared.

That’s a pretty bold statement, given the fact that Apple is keeping a low profile on the leather topic and hasn’t announced if they’re even thinking about ditching it. Right now, Apple is selling more than 15 leather cases for the iPhone 14 series. For the Apple Watch models, there are close to 20 leather strap variants. What’s more, Apple offers an even wider range of leather accessories, like the iPhone MagSafe leather wallet, the AirTag leather loops, a leather Apple Pencil case and more.

Over at X, formerly Twitter, comments are multifarious, ranging from “They need to fix their silicone cases first”, to “Leather cases are really worse, color faded easily in a few weeks!”, to the opposite “The leather ones are the only ones that last a year or more. The silicone ones tear at the corners after a few months”. Another commenter shows image renders of possible iPhone 15 Chinese case clones, some of them allegedly made out of leather.

