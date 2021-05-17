Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View

Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View
LG Rumor Review

Never-before-seen flagship, the LG Rainbow, is being sold to LG employees

Doroteya Borisova
By Doroteya Borisova
May 17, 2021, 4:26 AM
Never-before-seen flagship, the LG Rainbow, is being sold to LG employees
A new leak was discovered on Twitter by Android Authority, revealing some startling news about a supposedly ditched flagship from the LG Velvet line, which we never expected to see the light of day. 

It had come to everyone's surprise when LG suddenly announced the shutdown of their mobile department last month, after presenting some strong smartphone competition for nearly twelve years. 

Business had been dwindling for a while, and although LG was hard at work on a couple of future flagships—namely the LG Rainbow and the LG Rollable—after the shutdown announcement, it hardly made sense to expect to ever see anything more of them.

The out-of-the-blue Twitter leak, coming from tipster @FrontTron, shows that this may not entirely be the case, although we definitely still shouldn't get our hopes up when it comes to getting our hands on one of these mysterious handsets.


It seems LG has actually been able complete designing and manufacturing 3000 units of the Velvet 2 Pro (also known as the LG Rainbow), and will only be selling them to employees within the South Korean company. 

If the leak is to be trusted, these limited units are available to the employees in the colors Black, Bronze, and Ivory (although only Ivory is pictured above). Not only will LG employees be able to buy up to two of the Rainbow phones per person, but they can also expect factory repair services extending about 6 months, or "while parts last." 

The LG Rainbow will not be receiving any software updates, so it'll stay as-is, running Android 11 for the rest of its life. The phone will cost roughly USD $170—to put that into perspective, last year's Velvet 5G can be currently found for $280 (it's also expected to live to see Android 13 in the future). 

Employees purchasing the Rainbow are not allowed to re-sell, meaning that unless one of them leaks more details on the smartphone, it is likely closed off to us forever. 

If LG had only held on to their mobile business for another year, we might have seen these phones in the mainstream. The LG Rainbow certainly has that visual wow factor, judging from the leak. The Ivory version, as seen, boasts a sleek and glossy ivory-colored body, haloed by a thin gold rim around the edges. Fancy, eh? In shape and camera design, it looks nearly identical to the year-old LG Velvet. 

While we don't have details on the Rainbow's specs, we do know that the physical volume and home buttons have been ditched in favor of pressure-sensitive touch sensors. LG has always been one of those quirky innovative smartphone brands, and it certainly would have been fun to see what such a phone would feel like. 

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Android 12 update beta release date and new features
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Android 12 update beta release date and new features
Google Phone app gets the long overdue Caller ID feature
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google Phone app gets the long overdue Caller ID feature
Here's what OnePlus' next budget 5G phone could be called
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Here's what OnePlus' next budget 5G phone could be called
The best Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra deals and prices
by Daniel Petrov,  19
The best Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra deals and prices
Does my iPhone support AirTags?
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
Does my iPhone support AirTags?
Sony's next mid-range phone could be the Xperia Ace II
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Sony's next mid-range phone could be the Xperia Ace II

Featured stories

Popular stories
Man receives iPad Pro (2021) early, posts videos showing off the 4K HDR mini-LED display
Popular stories
Samsung may have settled on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE name for its future mid-range 5G tablet
Popular stories
Google's Android 12 redesign leaks with theme support, new animations, more
Popular stories
Pixel 6: After 13 years, Android is finally getting its own iPhone

Popular stories

Popular stories
Flagship Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak with radical new design
Popular stories
Pixel 6: After 13 years, Android is finally getting its own iPhone
Popular stories
A Gucci bag, a Lexus, and a homicide: stolen iPhone tracking turns horribly wrong in Florida
Popular stories
Apple's 5G iPhone 12 mini can now be yours for free without having to trade anything in
Popular stories
Messaging apps ranked by privacy: Facebook Messenger, Zoom and more
Popular stories
Google's Android 12 redesign leaks with theme support, new animations, more

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless