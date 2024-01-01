Latest Spotify beta for Android causes untimely crashes during the holiday season
Murphy's first law: “Anything that can go wrong will go wrong”. And, in the most inconvenient moment, of course.
If you’re an Android user and you’re part of Spotify’s beta testing community, you might’ve experienced some showstopping bugs following the latest beta update (via 9to5Google).
If your Spotify app is constantly crashing on Android lately, you’re not alone. The latest beta update for Spotify on Android is causing the app to crash before it even fully opens.
The exact version of the beta is 8.9.2.169 and, in theory, you could get a working Spotify by simply removing the current crashing version and then re-installing a stable version from the Play Store. Don’t forget that in the uninstallation process the content you’ve downloaded for offline use will be removed as well.
The problem beta update was released in the past couple of days, amidst the holiday season when many people are carefully picking up tracks and building Spotify playlists.
The app’s latest beta problems started on December 30 and there are numerous X/Twitter reports on the issue stating that the app is completely inoperable and unable to open. “Unlike the last time a crashing issue hit the app, too, things aren’t left functional in connecting services like Android Auto. Spotify is just left not working in any capacity”, notes the 9to5Google article.
Hey @SpotifyUK, the latest Android beta keeps crashing on my Pixel 8 Pro. Please take a look #spotify— Rico Dittrich (@dittrich_rico) December 29, 2023
@SpotifyCares are there any known issues for the Spotify app on android 14 / Pixel 7 pro. The app keeps crashing on my phone (and did not in the past)— 0x6d72676e7a (@mrgnz) December 31, 2023
