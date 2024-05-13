Larger camera sensors possibly coming to the Xiaomi 15 Pro (the first to pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip)
Larger, better camera sensors could be coming to the Xiaomi 15 Pro – a phone that's months ahead. In fact, the Xiaomi 15 Pro won't come out until the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 debuts later in 2024, most probably in the Fall.
That's because, as we've reported earlier, the Xiaomi 15 Pro has the exclusive first launch rights for Qualcomm's upcoming top-of-the-line SoC.
The reliable tipster Digital Chat Station disclosed on Weibo (a popular Chinese social media) details about the Xiaomi 15 Pro's camera setup.
It's surprising that the flash module on the new flagship is rumored to be situated outside the camera island, hinting at the potential inclusion of larger sensors.
While the Xiaomi 14 Pro boasts a triple 50MP camera system, with the main camera being the OmniVision Light Hunter 900, a 1/1.31-inch sensor: not too small, but definitely not too big in 2024 terms.
Now, Digital Chat Station claims that the JN1 sensor could be replaced with a bigger one for the telephoto. Also, there are speculations about the adoption of periscope technology for the telephoto camera, akin to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.
Alongside a 2K micro-curved screen akin to its predecessor, the Xiaomi 15 Pro is anticipated to debut with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, a sizable battery with fast charging capabilities, and Xiaomi's latest HyperOS.
As of now, Qualcomm's forthcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset is anticipated to be something truly special.
Apart from driving numerous Android flagships, the 8 Gen 4 promises a substantial leap in performance compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.
This new chip is rumored to integrate custom Arm cores developed by Qualcomm, with a revised core arrangement likely excluding efficiency cores and comprising two big cores and six medium cores, all built on TSMC's advanced 3nm process.
SoC, or System-on-Chip, is a compact integrated circuit that combines various components like the processor, GPU, memory, and connectivity features into a single chip. It serves as the central processing unit for mobile phones, handling all tasks from running applications to managing network connections.
Fresh rumors from the rumor mill
