Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Larger camera sensors possibly coming to the Xiaomi 15 Pro (the first to pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip)

By
0comments
Larger camera sensors possibly coming to the Xiaomi 15 Pro (the first to pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4
Larger, better camera sensors could be coming to the Xiaomi 15 Pro – a phone that's months ahead. In fact, the Xiaomi 15 Pro won't come out until the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 debuts later in 2024, most probably in the Fall.

That's because, as we've reported earlier, the Xiaomi 15 Pro has the exclusive first launch rights for Qualcomm's upcoming top-of-the-line SoC.

SoC, or System-on-Chip, is a compact integrated circuit that combines various components like the processor, GPU, memory, and connectivity features into a single chip. It serves as the central processing unit for mobile phones, handling all tasks from running applications to managing network connections.

Fresh rumors from the rumor mill


The reliable tipster Digital Chat Station disclosed on Weibo (a popular Chinese social media) details about the Xiaomi 15 Pro's camera setup.

It's surprising that the flash module on the new flagship is rumored to be situated outside the camera island, hinting at the potential inclusion of larger sensors.

While the Xiaomi 14 Pro boasts a triple 50MP camera system, with the main camera being the OmniVision Light Hunter 900, a 1/1.31-inch sensor: not too small, but definitely not too big in 2024 terms.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro also packs the Samsung JN1 (1/2.76″) for the 75mm telephoto and another 14mm ultrawide.

Now, Digital Chat Station claims that the JN1 sensor could be replaced with a bigger one for the telephoto. Also, there are speculations about the adoption of periscope technology for the telephoto camera, akin to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

Alongside a 2K micro-curved screen akin to its predecessor, the Xiaomi 15 Pro is anticipated to debut with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, a sizable battery with fast charging capabilities, and Xiaomi's latest HyperOS.

As of now, Qualcomm's forthcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset is anticipated to be something truly special.

Apart from driving numerous Android flagships, the 8 Gen 4 promises a substantial leap in performance compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

This new chip is rumored to integrate custom Arm cores developed by Qualcomm, with a revised core arrangement likely excluding efficiency cores and comprising two big cores and six medium cores, all built on TSMC's advanced 3nm process.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Featured Stories

Sony Xperia 1 VI Preview: Xperia goes mainstream?
Sony Xperia 1 VI Preview: Xperia goes mainstream?
The Sony Xperia 1 VI is official with a TV-like display and 7.1x optical zoom
The Sony Xperia 1 VI is official with a TV-like display and 7.1x optical zoom
The new Sony Xperia 10 VI is here with more than just long battery life
The new Sony Xperia 10 VI is here with more than just long battery life
SMIC is world's third-largest foundry after TSMC, Samsung
SMIC is world's third-largest foundry after TSMC, Samsung
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
US Cellular to be acquired by T-Mobile and Verizon (report)
US Cellular to be acquired by T-Mobile and Verizon (report)

Latest News

Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless