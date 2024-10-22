Laguna and Malibu: Google's codenames for the promising future of Tensor processors
Google has been making strides in mobile computing with its Tensor series of custom SoCs, designed specifically for Pixel smartphones. While the Pixel 9 series showcased the impressive capabilities of the Tensor G4, rumors suggest that the upcoming Tensor G5 and G6 will be even more groundbreaking, thanks to a significant manufacturing shift.
Google has reportedly chosen Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to fabricate its next-generation Tensor chips. This marks a departure from Samsung Foundry, which produced the previous Tensor generations. The move is expected to yield several benefits, including improved performance, reduced power consumption, and better thermal management.
Codenamed Laguna and Malibu
Thanks to the reputable Android insider Mishaal Rahman, it is now known that the codenames for the Tensor G5 and Tensor G6 chipsets are Laguna and Malibu.
The Tensor G5, under the codename Laguna, is poised to be a major upgrade for Pixel devices. It will be the first Tensor chip manufactured using TSMC's advanced process technology. This is a significant departure from the previous generations, which were produced by Samsung Foundry. TSMC's reputation for superior manufacturing processes has been well-established, and it's anticipated that the Tensor G5 will benefit greatly from this expertise.
An AOSP patch merged earlier this month confirms the code-names of Google's next two Tensor chipsets!— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 21, 2024
Google Tensor G3 = zuma
Google Tensor G4 = zumapro
Google Tensor G5 = laguna
Google Tensor G6 = malibu
Thanks to Mike on Discord for the tip! pic.twitter.com/5dOGJSN4oQ
The Tensor G6, codenamed Malibu, is also expected to be a significant leap forward. Recent reports suggest that Google is working with TSMC to produce the chip using an even more advanced 2nm process, similar to what we expect to see on the iPhone 18. This technology promises even greater performance gains and efficiency improvements, the practical perks of which are still unclear.
Addressing throttling and heating issues
One of the primary reasons for Google's decision to switch to TSMC is the history of throttling and heating issues that have plagued Samsung-manufactured chips, including the previous Tensor generations and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. TSMC's manufacturing processes are generally known to be more efficient and less prone to these problems.
This might be a bad time for Google to shift to TSMC
The transition to TSMC-manufactured Tensor chips represents a major milestone for Google's Pixel line. With improved performance, efficiency, and thermal management, these new chips are expected to elevate the Pixel experience to new heights.
However, recent news of the U.S. Department of Commerce investigating TSMC casts a shadow over Google's decision. The world's largest semiconductor foundry is suspected of violating export controls, restricting the sale of advanced chips to Huawei. This could potentially jeopardize Google's future plans, as the company may be impacted if TSMC loses its ability to manufacture cutting-edge chips.
