Kuo says to expect Apple to launch these devices in 2021
If you were going to call on one person to give you an accurate forecast about what new products Apple will release later this year, that one person would be TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The analyst has a spectacular record when it comes to predicting exactly what we will see from Apple in the future. Kuo has just issued a note to his clients listing some of the products that he expects Apple to deliver in 2021; he says that one of those products will be the item tracking Apple AirTags.
One of the upcoming Apple devices that many are extremely looking forward to is Apple Glass. This could end up being the name of the company's Augmented Reality based smart glasses. Previously Kuo called for Apple to release such a device no earlier than 2022. But he has moved up his forecast and now says that the glasses could launch as soon as next year. Despite the failure of Google Glass to succeed as a consumer device, Apple believes that it can avoid the mistakes that Google made.
In a previous research note written by Kuo, the analyst said that Apple is reportedly planning on releasing a number of new iPads this year, some sporting mini-LED displays. Earlier this year, we told you as many as 40% of the 2021 iPad models to be launched by Apple will use mini-LED. The latter is expected to deliver improved contrast, maximum brightness, and better battery efficiency. The resurgence of the iPad comes from the pandemic as some workers continue to be forced to work from home and school-age students are home schooled. In both situations, tablets are proving to be versatile devices able to handle anything thrown at them.