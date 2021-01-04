Kuo says to expect Apple to launch these devices in 2021

If you were going to call on one person to give you an accurate forecast about what new products Apple will release later this year, that one person would be TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The analyst has a spectacular record when it comes to predicting exactly what we will see from Apple in the future. Kuo has just issued a note to his clients listing some of the products that he expects Apple to deliver in 2021; he says that one of those products will be the item tracking Apple AirTags.





Used in conjunction with the U1 Ultra Wideband chip that debuted on last year's iPhone 11 models and the Find My app, the AirTags can find missing, stolen, and lost items as long as they carry one of the AirTags. The U1 chip provides faster and more accurate discovery of tagged items than a Bluetooth powered system would. In previous leaks, illustrations showed the AirTags being used to track a bicycle, a briefcase, a carrier for a dog, and more.









One of the upcoming Apple devices that many are extremely looking forward to is Apple Glass. This could end up being the name of the company's Augmented Reality based smart glasses. Previously Kuo called for Apple to release such a device no earlier than 2022. But he has moved up his forecast and now says that the glasses could launch as soon as next year. Despite the failure of Google Glass to succeed as a consumer device, Apple believes that it can avoid the mistakes that Google made.



