Joe Rogan is back on Apple Podcasts with over 2,000 episodes
In 2020, Joe Rogan made headlines by exclusively moving his popular podcast to Spotify in a deal reportedly worth $200 million. However, after announcing the end of that exclusivity, the show has now returned to Apple Podcasts, complete with its entire archive.

Over 2,000 episodes of "The Joe Rogan Experience" are now back on Apple Podcasts as the show concludes its exclusivity deal with Spotify, as observed by Apple Insider.


Joe Rogan's somewhat controversial podcast will continue to be available on Spotify, but under his new deal, estimated to be around $250 million, the show can now be distributed on other platforms. Initially, it's set to be available on both Apple Podcasts and YouTube, opening up access to a wider audience. 

Recently, Apple Podcasts introduced several new features designed to improve the user experience. For instance, with the release of iOS 17.4 last month, Apple introduced transcripts for podcasts. This feature enables listeners to read the entire text of an episode, search for specific words or phrases within the episode, and tap on the text to play from that point in the episode.

The new transcripts feature on Apple Podcasts could prove to be really useful, especially when going through the long episodes of "The Joe Rogan Experience." Oh, and what is more, Amazon's Alexa now includes Apple Podcasts, making it available to users in 40 countries.

