Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
Weekly Discussion
Weekly Discussion
What (features) would make you buy the Galaxy S24?

Apple Podcasts on Amazon Alexa is now available in 40 countries

Apple
Apple Podcasts on Amazon Alexa is now available in 40 countries
Having a virtual assistant comes in handy, and with over 110 million users in the US alone, there's substantial support for it. Imagine casually instructing your assistant to play the next episode of your favorite podcast while handling your home chores—sounds sweet, right?

Now, Amazon's Alexa has seamlessly integrated Apple Podcasts into its repertoire, catering to users across 40 countries. As noted by MacRumors, the company has updated its support webpage, officially confirming the availability of Apple Podcasts on Alexa in numerous countries.

The list includes Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Ecuador, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Türkiye, the UK, and the US.

To make use of Apple Podcasts with Alexa on a compatible device, simply download the Amazon Alexa app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. In the app, head to Settings, find the "Music & Podcasts" menu, select "Link New Service," and opt for Apple Podcasts. Authentication, either through Face ID, Touch ID, or your password, is required to proceed. You can also set Apple Podcasts as your preferred podcast platform in the Alexa app.

This integration gives you the power to instruct Alexa to play podcasts from the Apple Podcasts app. Link your Apple ID in the Alexa app for synchronized playback across your Apple devices and supported Alexa devices. For instance, start a podcast episode on CarPlay during your commute or on your iPhone while exercising outside, and seamlessly continue listening at home on your Echo speaker by asking Alexa to resume the podcast.

And if you ever decide to part ways with Apple Podcasts on Alexa, it's easy to disable the virtual assistant skill. Just open the Amazon Alexa app, tap the More tab at the bottom of the screen, go to Settings, then Music & Podcasts, select Apple Podcasts, and tap Disable Skill. This action not only disables the Apple Podcasts Skill but also unlinks your Apple Podcasts account from the Amazon Alexa app. Just recently, Amazon revealed a bunch of new features and improvements coming to Alexa.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple could be introducing three new iPad models this coming Tuesday
Apple could be introducing three new iPad models this coming Tuesday
Productivity powerhouse 11-inch iPad Pro gets $200 lopped off its price
Productivity powerhouse 11-inch iPad Pro gets $200 lopped off its price
Top-tier Xiaomi 11T Pro with 120W charging is currently a steal on Amazon UK; save on one while you can
Top-tier Xiaomi 11T Pro with 120W charging is currently a steal on Amazon UK; save on one while you can
Some iPhone 15 Pro Max units are suffering from a serious screen defect
Some iPhone 15 Pro Max units are suffering from a serious screen defect
Wait until you read how T-Mobile is spinning its forced migration; how you can opt-out
Wait until you read how T-Mobile is spinning its forced migration; how you can opt-out
The competition is complaining about T-Mobile's constant hunger for more spectrum
The competition is complaining about T-Mobile's constant hunger for more spectrum
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless