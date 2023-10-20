Apple Podcasts on Amazon Alexa is now available in 40 countries
Having a virtual assistant comes in handy, and with over 110 million users in the US alone, there's substantial support for it. Imagine casually instructing your assistant to play the next episode of your favorite podcast while handling your home chores—sounds sweet, right?
Now, Amazon's Alexa has seamlessly integrated Apple Podcasts into its repertoire, catering to users across 40 countries. As noted by MacRumors, the company has updated its support webpage, officially confirming the availability of Apple Podcasts on Alexa in numerous countries.
This integration gives you the power to instruct Alexa to play podcasts from the Apple Podcasts app. Link your Apple ID in the Alexa app for synchronized playback across your Apple devices and supported Alexa devices. For instance, start a podcast episode on CarPlay during your commute or on your iPhone while exercising outside, and seamlessly continue listening at home on your Echo speaker by asking Alexa to resume the podcast.
And if you ever decide to part ways with Apple Podcasts on Alexa, it's easy to disable the virtual assistant skill. Just open the Amazon Alexa app, tap the More tab at the bottom of the screen, go to Settings, then Music & Podcasts, select Apple Podcasts, and tap Disable Skill. This action not only disables the Apple Podcasts Skill but also unlinks your Apple Podcasts account from the Amazon Alexa app. Just recently, Amazon revealed a bunch of new features and improvements coming to Alexa.
The list includes Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Ecuador, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Türkiye, the UK, and the US.
To make use of Apple Podcasts with Alexa on a compatible device, simply download the Amazon Alexa app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. In the app, head to Settings, find the "Music & Podcasts" menu, select "Link New Service," and opt for Apple Podcasts. Authentication, either through Face ID, Touch ID, or your password, is required to proceed. You can also set Apple Podcasts as your preferred podcast platform in the Alexa app.
