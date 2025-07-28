$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
You can now order your Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7
You can now order your Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7
Trade-in deals allow you to save up to $1,000!

At $130 off, the JBL Xtreme 4 is a sizzling hot bargain

The speaker delivers loud sound, offers solid durability, and can even double as a power bank. Act fast and save while you can!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the JBL Xtreme 4.
Looking for an unmissable deal on a loud Bluetooth speaker? Well, look no further. Just go ahead and score the JBL Xtreme 4 on Amazon by tapping the offer button below the second paragraph.

Right now, the retailer is offering a hefty $130 discount on all color options of this bad boy, letting you grab the model that best fits your style for less than $250. That’s nothing short of a bargain, given its usual $380 price tag. Act fast, though, as this deal has been available for a while, and no one knows when it could expire!

JBL Xtreme 4: Save $130!

$130 off (34%)
Don’t wait around—snag the powerful JBL Xtreme 4 for $130 off on Amazon. This bad boy’s built for parties, tough enough to handle the elements, and even doubles as a phone charger. On top of that, all color options are selling at the same discount, so you can grab the one that best fits your taste. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


Sure, $250 isn't exactly cheap, so you might be on the fence about pulling the trigger. But the JBL Xtreme 4 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, and it's easy to see why.

While it's on the larger side, it packs a powerful sound, which makes it a solid choice for big gatherings. In addition, it supports PartyBoost, allowing you to pair it with compatible JBL speakers for an even louder experience. It also comes with a shoulder strap, making it a breeze to carry around.

Of course, a speaker of this caliber should also be incredibly durable. That's why our friend here boasts a high IP67 dust and water-resistant rating. This means it's dust-tight and can handle submersion in clean water up to 3.3 feet deep for around 30 minutes. So, essentially, it can go wherever you go—whether that’s the beach, a pool party, or just a rainy day—without getting damaged.

Meanwhile, its battery can last up to 24 hours on a single charge, and the speaker can even act as a power bank to charge your phone. This way, you'll enjoy a full day of music and never have to worry about your phone suddenly dying on you when you’re with your fancy speaker.

Overall, the JBL Xtreme 4 is truly a great buy at its current price on Amazon. So, don't hesitate! Save while you can!

Grab a Moto razr 2024 for free!

Switch to Total Wireless and buy 2 months of a 5G Unlimited plan to score the phone free!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Pura 80 review

by Bruce_Wayne • 2

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 3

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked
T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked
Verizon has to pay $175 million for stepping on a patent that makes our phones way better
Verizon has to pay $175 million for stepping on a patent that makes our phones way better
Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Huawei Pura 80 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Huawei Pura 80 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Galaxy S26 Ultra is headed for a redesign, leaked render shows
Galaxy S26 Ultra is headed for a redesign, leaked render shows
Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and Watch 8 hit the shelves with deals too good to pass up
Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and Watch 8 hit the shelves with deals too good to pass up

Latest News

It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless