At $130 off, the JBL Xtreme 4 is a sizzling hot bargain
The speaker delivers loud sound, offers solid durability, and can even double as a power bank. Act fast and save while you can!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Looking for an unmissable deal on a loud Bluetooth speaker? Well, look no further. Just go ahead and score the JBL Xtreme 4 on Amazon by tapping the offer button below the second paragraph.
Right now, the retailer is offering a hefty $130 discount on all color options of this bad boy, letting you grab the model that best fits your style for less than $250. That’s nothing short of a bargain, given its usual $380 price tag. Act fast, though, as this deal has been available for a while, and no one knows when it could expire!
Sure, $250 isn't exactly cheap, so you might be on the fence about pulling the trigger. But the JBL Xtreme 4 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, and it's easy to see why.
While it's on the larger side, it packs a powerful sound, which makes it a solid choice for big gatherings. In addition, it supports PartyBoost, allowing you to pair it with compatible JBL speakers for an even louder experience. It also comes with a shoulder strap, making it a breeze to carry around.
Meanwhile, its battery can last up to 24 hours on a single charge, and the speaker can even act as a power bank to charge your phone. This way, you'll enjoy a full day of music and never have to worry about your phone suddenly dying on you when you’re with your fancy speaker.
Overall, the JBL Xtreme 4 is truly a great buy at its current price on Amazon. So, don't hesitate! Save while you can!
Right now, the retailer is offering a hefty $130 discount on all color options of this bad boy, letting you grab the model that best fits your style for less than $250. That’s nothing short of a bargain, given its usual $380 price tag. Act fast, though, as this deal has been available for a while, and no one knows when it could expire!
Sure, $250 isn't exactly cheap, so you might be on the fence about pulling the trigger. But the JBL Xtreme 4 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, and it's easy to see why.
While it's on the larger side, it packs a powerful sound, which makes it a solid choice for big gatherings. In addition, it supports PartyBoost, allowing you to pair it with compatible JBL speakers for an even louder experience. It also comes with a shoulder strap, making it a breeze to carry around.
Of course, a speaker of this caliber should also be incredibly durable. That's why our friend here boasts a high IP67 dust and water-resistant rating. This means it's dust-tight and can handle submersion in clean water up to 3.3 feet deep for around 30 minutes. So, essentially, it can go wherever you go—whether that’s the beach, a pool party, or just a rainy day—without getting damaged.
Meanwhile, its battery can last up to 24 hours on a single charge, and the speaker can even act as a power bank to charge your phone. This way, you'll enjoy a full day of music and never have to worry about your phone suddenly dying on you when you’re with your fancy speaker.
Overall, the JBL Xtreme 4 is truly a great buy at its current price on Amazon. So, don't hesitate! Save while you can!
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: