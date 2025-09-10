Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

The bass-heavy JBL Xtreme 3 is now way more attractive at 33% off

Big sound doesn't have to come at a big price, right?

Why go over your budget for epic sound when Amazon is offering a generous discount on one of the best JBL speakers? That’s right — the Xtreme 3 is back on sale, and you can grab any of the three available colors for $110 off the original price. That drops this bass-heavy music companion to just under $220 — an irresistible deal.

$110 off (33%)
The JBL Xtreme 3 may not be the most contemporary and large JBL speaker, but this limited-time sale makes it a real treat. Right now, you can get the big speaker for 33% off its original price, which lets you save $110. Don't miss out.
Now, we must note we’ve seen the Xtreme 3 get even cheaper during this summer’s Prime Day. But hey — with no big-time shopping sprees coming up any time soon, this sale is still a solid catch. Plus, you won’t find a bigger price cut at Best Buy. And while Walmart does have a slightly better offer, it’s coming from a third-party merchant with a sub-4-star rating.

Although it’s no longer the most contemporary JBL speaker from the Xtreme series, this bad boy still packs a punch. Its big size makes it hard to carry around for long, but that same size lets it deliver booming, bass-heavy sound that easily fills a crowd. And when you want an even louder soundstage, simply connect this unit to other compatible JBL speakers through the PartyBoost feature.

This portable Bluetooth speaker is also quite durable. It features an IP67 rating and a rugged design, so you won’t have to pamper it too much outdoors. Another nice extra is the built-in powerbank. Yep, you can charge your devices while streaming your favorite tunes — how convenient is that!

What about connectivity? The model supports Bluetooth 5.1 and Multipoint, you can hook up two devices at once and never miss a beat. And with a battery life of up to 15 hours, the party can go on all night long.

So, what do you think? If you’re after solid audio and useful features like Multipoint connectivity and a powerbank, the JBL Xtreme 3 should be on your radar. And now that you can get it for 33% off, it’s even more irresistible.

