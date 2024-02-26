Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price

JBL Xtreme 3: save 38% on Walmart right now You can now get the JBL Xtreme 3 at 38% off its price tag. This lands it almost at the price of the older model, which sounds like a top bargain. The speaker offers JBL's signature sound with slightly emphasized lower frequencies yet crisp and clear highs and mids. You also get an IP67 rating for better protection against dust and water damage, a built-in power bank that lets you charge your device while streaming music, plus an attachable carrying strap for more convenience during transportation. The speaker offers about 15 hours of playtime. Get it now and save $135. $135 off (38%) $218 99 $354 Buy at Walmart

The JBL Xtreme 3 may have seen many moons, for it first hit the shelves almost four years ago, but it remains one of the most popular options. Perfect for large gatherings, small house parties, and just about anything you can imagine, this speaker stands out with exceptional durability, loud and thumping soundstage, and an IP67 rating for better protection against water and dust damage.With this puppy, you can enjoy all sorts of music. It gives you the JBL signature sound, meaning slightly enhanced bass. However, no compromises are made with vocals and instrumentals. On the contrary, you can clearly distinguish mids and highs, so your favorite guitar solos sound amazing. And if you’d like to crank up the heat to the max, JBL’s PartyBoost technology helps you achieve just that.Granted, with its weight of 4.34lbs, this speaker isn’t as easy to carry around as some other products. Fortunately, JBL integrated an attachable carrying strap to make transportation easier and more convenient.If durability, superb sound, and solid water and dust resistance aren’t enough to convince you, note that you also get a built-in power bank on the Xtreme 3. That’s right, you can charge your phone while streaming your favorite music. As far as the battery goes, this puppy should offer about 15 hours of playtime, which should be more than enough for parties.