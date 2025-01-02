Top-rated JBL Xtreme 3 Bluetooth speaker falls to a much more affordable price at Best Buy

Bluetooth speaker

JBL Xtreme 3

Rocking two woofers, two tweeters, and two JBL Bass Radiators, our friend here delivers incredible sound and can get quite loud, too. What's more, you can seamlessly pair it with another compatible JBL speaker via its PartyBoost functionality to enjoy an even more incredible listening experience.Not only that but with a high IP67 dust and water-resistance rating, this fella is tough as nails. It's fully dust-tight and can survive submersion in clean water up to 3 feet deep for up to 30 minutes. So, in other words, you can bring it anywhere you go with the peace of mind that it'll survive any adventure or gathering.Adding to its impressiveness is its great battery life, offering up to 15 hours of listening time on a single charge. Oh, and it can double as a power bank, so it can charge your phone while you're blasting your songs, keeping both the party and your fancy smartphone going.All in all, the JBL Xtreme 3 is worth every penny spent, especially at its current price at Best Buy. So, don't waste time and score one at a hefty discount now!