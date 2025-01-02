Top-rated JBL Xtreme 3 Bluetooth speaker falls to a much more affordable price at Best Buy
The JBL Xtreme 3 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market right now and is quite a popular choice among shoppers. Not only does it offer a lot, but you can often find it available at a hefty discount, like today, for instance.
At this very moment, Best Buy is selling this handsome fella at a massive $130 price cut. Thanks to this markdown, you can score a unit for just $199.99. This is an incredible price, considering it would normally set you back about $330 when not on sale. We encourage you to act fast, though. There is no visible timer on this offer, which means it might expire fast. And you definitely don't want to miss out on saving big time on this great-sounding Bluetooth speaker.
Rocking two woofers, two tweeters, and two JBL Bass Radiators, our friend here delivers incredible sound and can get quite loud, too. What's more, you can seamlessly pair it with another compatible JBL speaker via its PartyBoost functionality to enjoy an even more incredible listening experience.
Not only that but with a high IP67 dust and water-resistance rating, this fella is tough as nails. It's fully dust-tight and can survive submersion in clean water up to 3 feet deep for up to 30 minutes. So, in other words, you can bring it anywhere you go with the peace of mind that it'll survive any adventure or gathering.
All in all, the JBL Xtreme 3 is worth every penny spent, especially at its current price at Best Buy. So, don't waste time and score one at a hefty discount now!
Adding to its impressiveness is its great battery life, offering up to 15 hours of listening time on a single charge. Oh, and it can double as a power bank, so it can charge your phone while you're blasting your songs, keeping both the party and your fancy smartphone going.
