Save $100 on the JBL Xtreme 3, one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, and elevate your gatherings

Now, as we said, the JBL Xtreme 3 is a party speaker. This means that it's one big device, which you cannot just pick up and carry while hiking or riding your bike. Well, technically, you can, but it won't be an easy feat to carry around this big speaker on your back while climbing a mountain, even though it has a carrying strap.On the other hand, precisely its huge dimensions allow the speaker to pack two woofers, two tweeters, and two JBL Bass Radiators that deliver extremely loud sound, making the JBL Xtreme 3 suitable for parties. Additionally, the device has an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, allowing it to survive accidental spills and even quick immersions in water.Obviously, a proper party Bluetooth speaker must also have good battery life. This is why the JBL Xtreme 3 offers up to 15 hours of listening time on a single charge. Moreover, it supports JBL's PartyBoost feature, which allows you to pair your speaker with other PartyBoost-compatible JBL speakers for an even louder and more incredible listening experience.The JBL Xtreme 3 is simply amazing. It packs awesome sound and good battery life, and it's now even more irresistible thanks to Amazon's sweet discount. So, don't waste any more time and grab a JBL Xtreme 3 from Amazon while it's still available with that sweet reduction in price.