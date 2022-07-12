 JBL headphones designed, tested and approved by “The Rock” are 75% off on Prime Day - PhoneArena
JBL headphones designed, tested and approved by “The Rock” are 75% off on Prime Day

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
JBL is a well-known brand in the US, alongside other companies involved in the headphones/earphones market such Apple, Bose, Skullcandy and Sony. All these brands are making great products, so it comes to each and every one of us to decide what’s best for our needs.

Back in 2021, JBL and Under Armored teamed up once again for the so-called Project Rock collection – Under Armor Project Rock Over-Ear Training Headphones – a durable headphone custom-engineered for intense workouts. Before we deep-dive into what these headphones are all about, make sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day headphones deals for more options.

I admit, I hate the name (Under Armour Project Rock Over-Ear Training Headphone), but I’m genuinely curious if they’ve been truly designed, tested and approved by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, as JBL claims. The thing is if you’re in the market for a pair of sweat-session-friendly headphones for gym use, there aren’t too many options if you have The Rock’s … hairstyle.

All those brands (i.e. Apple, Bose, Sony) offer great audio products, but if you’re bald and want a pair of headphones that won’t fall in the middle of your training sessions, you’re quite limited in options. Judging by the huge number of positive reviews that mention how well these JBL headphones secure on the head (even on very sweaty ones), we’re tempted to believe that Dwayne Johnson did a great job testing these.

JBL - Under Armour Project Rock Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones

UA Project Rock Over-Ear Training Headphones are tested and approved by Dwayne Johnson himself, built to help you grind harder—with adaptive noise canceling for ultimate focus, and a durable sweatproof construction.
$220 off (73%)
$79 99
$299 99
Buy at BestBuy


Although the JBL Under Armour Project Rock Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones (uf) have been launched on the market exactly one year ago for $300, you can buy a pair for just $80 from Best Buy. In case you’re wondering, these headphones are well-worth the less-than-$100 price, not just because they seem to be perfect for gym use, but they offer great sound too.

Also, they support both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and have been outfitted with an IPX4 rating, which means they have been built to withstand the sweatiest and toughest workouts. Also, the headphones are made from Under Armour’s unique fabric technologies and materials. The cushions are removable and hand washable.

Not to mention that they support Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology and promise to offer up to 45-hour of playtime when fully charged. At just $80, these JBL wireless headphones are truly a steal, but you only have until July 14 to buy them.

