At 50% off, the JBL Tune 760NC cost just $64.99, offering good sound and ANC on the cheap
We shared that the flagship Beats Studio Pro are sweetly discounted on Amazon right now, but if you are looking for affordable headphones with good sound, we encourage you to go for the JBL Tune 760NC. Woot is offering a bonkers 50% discount on them, letting you score a pair for just $64.99.
In true Woot fashion, though, this is a limited-time deal that will stay available for 4 more days — at the time of writing — or while supplies last. So, we suggest acting fast and scoring a pair now, while the offer is still up for grabs.
As the 'NC' part in their name suggests, the JBL Tune 760NC come with active noise cancellation. While not top-tier, the ANC does a pretty decent job of silencing outside noise. The headphones also deliver superb battery life, offering up to 35 hours of playtime on a single charge with ANC enabled. But if you use them with it disabled, you'll get up to a whopping 50 hours of listening time, which is pretty impressive for such affordable cans.
Thanks to their lightweight design, you'll be able to wear the JBL Tune 760NC for hours without experiencing fatigue. And you'll definitely want to enjoy them as long as possible, as they deliver good sound with strong bass. Unfortunately, for some unknown reason, JBL didn't make them compatible with its Headphones app, so you won't be able to use them with the application.
Overall, you are getting quite a lot for just $64.99, if you go for the JBL Tune 760NC. So, act quickly! Tap the deal button in this article and score a pair of JBL Tune 760NC for half off today!
