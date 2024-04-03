Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

The budget-friendly JBL Tune 660NC are now even cheaper at Walmart

By
Deals
The budget-friendly JBL Tune 660NC are now even cheaper at Walmart
Who said on-ear headphones with pleasing sound and solid battery life are super expensive? Certainly not us, for we know many budget-friendly options by JBL are sufficiently good to satisfy the needs of casual listeners on a budget. Take the Tune 660NC, for example. These may be several years old but hold their ground against other budget headphones with their impressive battery life and Bluetooth Multipoint.

And they’re not expensive at all! Usually, these headphones can set you back just about $100. But they’re now even more budget-friendly, as Walmart sells them at 36% off! By the way, Amazon also sells them at lower prices, though you’d have to cough up more money to get them straight from there.
 

The JBL Tune 660NC are now 36% off at Walmart

The JBL Tune 660NC are a great set of budget-friendly cans. They have ANC on deck, offer great sound for their price bracket, and stand out with stellar battery life. With these, you can listen to your favorite jams for up to 44 hours per single charge with ANC turned ON! They also have a fast-charging function and support Bluetooth Multipoint.
$36 off (36%)
$63 99
$99 95
Buy at Walmart

JBL Tune 660NC are 20% off at Amazon

On the other side of the virtual fence, we're seeing discounted JBL Tune 660NC at Amazon. Here, the headset sells at 20% off its price tag, which is still appreciated. The Tune 660NC provide immense value for money with their great audio profile, long battery life with fast-charging capabilities, and impressive ANC technology. If you're on a shoestring budget, these headphones are a great option, and they're now even cheaper than usual on Amazon.
$20 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Right off the bat, we should note that these JBL headphones don’t exactly have a premium design. Looking at their starting price point, we certainly understand why the build quality isn’t on par with the best wireless Bluetooth headphones on the market. If that’s no issue, the Tune 660NC might prove ideal for your needs.

For a set of headphones you can now get for a little over $60, these cans offer surprisingly good noise cancellation. They have Active Noise Cancelling technology on deck, which should reduce low and mid-frequency sounds by at least 50%. That may not sound like much, but we should remember these cans are far less premium than Sony’s flagship WH-1000XM5.

The Tune 660NC also sound excellent for their price range. JBL promises JBL Pure Bass Sound audio, and you certainly do get plenty of bass from them. Still, their standout feature isn’t the impressive (for the price) sound quality – it’s the battery life.

Believe it or not, you get up to 44 hours with ANC on! In comparison, premium options like the Beats Studio Pro give you just 24 hours of listening time with the active noise cancelling feature. The JBL budget-friendly headphones also have a fast-charging function, giving you two extra hours of juice from a super-quick five-minute charging.

Ultimately, the Tune 660NC are a fantastic option for users on a budget. They sound great, have impressive ANC technology, and offer plenty of battery life. What more could you need from such affordable headphones?
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
