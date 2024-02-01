Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Head-turning deal reduces the JBL Tour PRO+ TWS to an impulse buy for a limited time

When retailers go super generous, we just can’t sit back and watch without sharing things with you. So, we hurry to share Woot’s mind-blowing deal on JBL’s premium Tour PRO+ TWS that we just came across. These earbuds typically cost as much as $199.99, but now the Amazon-owned retailer is letting you snag them at an unrealistic markdown of 65%. In other words, they can be yours for just $69.99!

Granted, the JBL earbuds have plenty of top-class competitors in their price bracket. That’s also why we wouldn’t usually recommend them at their regular price. However, we can’t ignore they give you a bang for your buck right now. With quality ANC, customizable EQ settings, and more, they may turn out to be the unlikely winner you’re searching for. The deal is set to expire in a week, so keep that in mind.

Save $130 on the JBL Tour PRO+ TWS at Woot

You can now get the JBL Tour Pro+ TWS with ANC, customizable EQ settings, multiple voice assistants, and battery life of up to 32 hours at dirt-cheap prices, thanks to a super-cool deal at Amazon-owned retailer Woot. If you are quick enough, you can get these earbuds for just $69.99, meaning you get to save $130!
$130 off (65%)
$69 99
$199 99
Buy at Woot

JBL Tour PRO+ TWS: save 49% at Amazon

Alternatively, you can get the pair of earbuds straight from Amazon, but you'd have to put up with a slightly smaller discount of $97. The price cut still lands these high-end JBL earbuds at a much more reasonable price, so you might want to check them out.
$97 off (49%)
Buy at Amazon


While they definitely aren’t on par with the best high-end wireless earbuds on the market, these puppies are certainly a no-miss at 65% off. For one thing, they offer decent and balanced sound and offer highly customizable EQ. Aside from presets, the JBL app allows you to tinker with parametric EQ to tune the audio precisely to your taste.

As for the Active Noise Cancellation, these earbuds should do an awesome job of keeping chatty workers outside your favorite jams. The Tour PRO+ TWS rely on internal and external mics to pick up and minimize distractions before they’ve reached your ears. That being said, we wouldn’t go so far as to say they’re perfect for isolating high-pitched external sounds.

You also get Dual Connect, meaning each earbud connects independently and, expectedly, can be assigned different functions. In addition, the earbuds support voice assistants for hands-free use, auto pause/resume, and more. Their battery life is also pretty decent, with each earbud giving you about six hours of playtime, according to JBL. With the wireless charging case, total playtime extends up to 32 hours.

Evidently, these earbuds are packed with features and should be good enough to meet the needs of the casual listener. If you’re always up for a great bargain, you should absolutely go for Woot’s irresistible offer while it’s still live.

