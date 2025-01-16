The JBL Tour Pro Plus buds come with 'Pro' sound and top-notch ANC at an amazing 'clearance' price
If you're open-minded enough to look at other brands than just Apple or Samsung for your next wireless earbuds purchase, the JBL Tour Pro Plus might be able to put a big smile on your face and keep a lot of your money in your bank account at a crazy low price of $70.99 right now.
This grossly overlooked AirPods Pro 2 alternative is normally available for a whopping $199.99, and there's clearly a very good chance that Best Buy's completely unprecedented $129 discount will expire in a matter of days (if not hours). That's because the outstanding new deal is explicitly labeled as a "clearance" affair, which obviously means that the retailer is trying to get rid of lingering JBL Tour Pro+ inventory before halting its sales altogether.
The same product seems to have already disappeared from Amazon.com, while JBL's official US website continues to maintain a listing for it that however makes it pretty clear that the earbuds are discontinued, carrying the "sold out" tag and looking extremely unlikely to make an availability comeback anytime soon.
In short, you should probably consider pulling the trigger at Best Buy ASAP if you're in the market for a decent pair of noise-cancelling buds at a killer price. Your 71 bucks will get you JBL Pro Sound technology in addition to adaptive noise cancellation and Smart Ambient functionality, and while it's wise not to expect an overall level of audio performance on par with the aforementioned AirPods Pro 2 or Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, you're all but guaranteed satisfaction in terms of value for your money.
The value equation is further boosted by a solid 8-hour battery life rating you can take all the way up to 32 hours when you consider the bundled wireless charging case as well, not to mention other decidedly premium features and capabilities like Fast Pair, blazing fast charging, IPX5 water resistance, and a grand total of six microphones pulling out all the stops to make your voice calls as smooth and as clear as possible.
