These JBL earbuds with a smart case have never been this affordable on Amazon
Amazon has knocked the JBL Tour Pro 2 down to their best price ever, making them a very compelling choice for music lovers.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Looking for high-end wireless earbuds with a smart case and above-average battery life? The JBL Tour Pro 2 are the ones you need. While these fellas already have a successor, they're clearly the smarter buy for budget-conscious shoppers. Why? They sell at their lowest price ever on Amazon, that's why!
Normally priced at around $250, these bad boys certainly can't surpass the AirPods Pro 2 or the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro when not on sale. But now that you can get them at nearly half off, they're a very compelling pick. Plus, as we mentioned earlier, they've never been $122 off before!
Beyond the convenient smart case (which charges wirelessly, by the way), the JBL Tour Pro 2 feature pretty solid ANC performance. Once you turn it on, most outside noises get either completely drowned out or become significantly less annoying, allowing you to enjoy your favorite tunes in peace.
Battery life isn't bad at all, too. JBL claims you can get up to eight hours per charge with ANC, and the smart case provides up to 24 hours of extra listening time. If you don't need active noise cancellation, simply turn it off and enjoy even longer listening sessions—up to 40 hours with the charging case.
All things considered, the JBL Tour Pro 2 are a great pair of wireless earbuds for casual listening. Although their standard price might put off some users, they're a true delight at 49% off! Get yours at Amazon and save $122.
The smart case is obviously the big selling point here, and it's certainly quite convenient. For instance, it lets you control ANC and audio settings as well as manage playback and phone calls. You can even set up an alarm without taking out your smartphone—nice, right?
What about audio quality? These bad boys are equipped with JBL Spatial Sound, which delivers rich, meaty bass and sparkly vocals. While they can't surpass the best-sounding wireless earbuds on the market, most users should find them perfectly suitable for casual use.
