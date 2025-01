At 40% off, the JBL Tour Pro 2 earbuds with a smart case deliver pro sound at a bargain price

They are comfortable to wear, which means you should be able to enjoy your songs for hours on end without ear fatigue. And you'll definitely want to use these earbuds a lot, as they offer great sound with a strong bass.For an even more mesmerizing listening experience, you can tailor their audio to your taste via the EQ in their companion app. Plus, they have solid ANC, which blocks pesky noises, though it's not on par with the noise-canceling of other high-end earbuds like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds.What's more, these puppies have impressive battery life, delivering up to 10 hours of listening time on their own and up to 40 hours with their smart case. Yep, the case is smart! Featuring a touchscreen display, you can use the case to control medial playback, as well as enable and disable the ANC. As JBL puts it, you can control the earbuds right from the case without having to pull your phone out of your pocket.Overall, the JBL Tour Pro 2 are worth every penny. So, act fast and score a pair for much less than usual now while the offer is still available!