At 40% off, the JBL Tour Pro 2 earbuds with a smart case deliver pro sound at a bargain price

A person holding the smart charging case of the JBL Tour Pro 2 earbuds.
Want pro-grade earbuds without breaking the bank? Well, then act fast and score a pair of JBL Tour Pro 2 with this sweet deal! Amazon is offering a massive $100 discount on these fellas, slashing a whopping 40% off their price.

JBL Tour Pro 2: Save $100 on Amazon!

Snag the great-sounding JBL Tour Pro 2 at a massive $100 discount on Amazon. In addition to their sound, they offer good ANC, up to 40 hours of battery life and a smart charging case. Act fast and score a pair for under $150 while you can!
$100 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon


This markdown lets you grab a pair for under $150, instead of paying their MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) of around $250. This deal is hard to resist for two reasons: first, obviously the price, and second, the fact that these earbuds offer so much for just under $150.

They are comfortable to wear, which means you should be able to enjoy your songs for hours on end without ear fatigue. And you'll definitely want to use these earbuds a lot, as they offer great sound with a strong bass.

For an even more mesmerizing listening experience, you can tailor their audio to your taste via the EQ in their companion app. Plus, they have solid ANC, which blocks pesky noises, though it's not on par with the noise-canceling of other high-end earbuds like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds.

What's more, these puppies have impressive battery life, delivering up to 10 hours of listening time on their own and up to 40 hours with their smart case. Yep, the case is smart! Featuring a touchscreen display, you can use the case to control medial playback, as well as enable and disable the ANC. As JBL puts it, you can control the earbuds right from the case without having to pull your phone out of your pocket.

Overall, the JBL Tour Pro 2 are worth every penny. So, act fast and score a pair for much less than usual now while the offer is still available!
