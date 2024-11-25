Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Rare discount makes the JBL Tour Pro 2 with smart charging case a no-brainer

A person holding the smart charging case of the JBL Tour Pro 2 earbuds.
If you're looking for new pro-grade earbuds but don't want to shell out a lot of cash, feel free to snag the JBL Tour Pro 2 with this deal.

A seller on Amazon is currently offering a sweet $100 discount on these fellas, allowing you to score a pair for just under $150. And while the markdown isn't offered by Amazon directly, the e-commerce giant is taking care of the shipping. Furthermore, you'll have time until January 31st, 2025 to return the product in case you aren't happy with your purchase.

JBL Tour Pro 2: Save $100!

Get the great-sounding JBL Tour Pro 2 for $100 off on Amazon. Along with their awesome sound, these earbuds deliver effective ANC and up to 40 hours of battery life with the case. Speaking of the case, this bad boy features a touchscreen, letting you control your earbuds without even pulling out your phone. Act fast and save today!
$100 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon


That being said, we think the JBL Tour Pro 2 are a true must-have right now. In addition to a comfortable design, they deliver top-quality sound with a strong bass. They also offer great ANC, though they still fall short of the active noise cancellation of the best earbuds on the market, like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds. You can even fine-tune their audio through the EQ in their companion app or directly from the case.

Yep, you read the above line correctly. You can adjust the sound of the JBL Tour Pro 2 directly from their smart charging case, which even boasts a touchscreen. Additionally, you can use the case to control the playback, turn the ANC on and off, and more. Basically, as JBL promotes it, you can control the earbuds directly from the case without bringing your phone out of your pocket.

On top of the long list of features, these fellas also have great battery life, offering up to 10 hours of playtime on their own. With their case, their battery life extends to up to 40 hours.

As you can see, the JBL Tour Pro 2 are pretty impressive. So, don't waste time and score these great-sounding earbuds with a fancy smart case for much less than usual now!
Preslav Mladenov
