Amazon's head-turning 50% discount on the JBL Live Pro 2 is still up for grabs
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Looking for the ultimate all-round wireless earbuds on the cheap? As it seems, you may not have to wait another few weeks to get a pair, as Amazon already has an ongoing Black Friday-worthy deal on the reasonable JBL Live Pro 2, selling these true wireless earbuds at 50% off their price tag.
If you want long battery life, JBL’s Signature Sound, and reasonable noise cancellation for under $80, these earbuds are the perfect choice. Keep in mind that Amazon’s deal has been up and running for some time, meaning it probably won’t stay live much longer.
The JBL Live Pro 2 are a successor to the brand’s Live Pro+ TWS, offering several upgrades over the older model. For starters, they come with a higher water-resistance rating, offering IPX5 for better protection against rain and sweat.
Like the older model, these earbuds provide quality sound. The 11mm dynamic drivers produce loud and clear vocals and instruments. Lower frequencies and treble don’t fall behind, though, and the bass should feel powerful. If they don’t match your listening preferences out of the box, you can always tweak the sound to your liking via the app.
These buds are suitable for phone calls as well. While you can’t expect wonders, the six beamforming mics do a decent job of reducing wind and other sounds. People on the other line should be able to hear you loud and clear, even when you use them in noisier environments.
The earbuds also provide longer battery life than their predecessor, giving you a total of 40 hours of playtime with the charging case. Each earbud offers up to 10 hours of playtime without the case, compared to seven hours of playtime.
So, if you’re looking for budget earbuds that seem to offer quite a bit of value for money, go for this deal. In case these don’t seem suitable for you, make sure to browse other tempting Black Friday deals on wireless headphones we found ahead of the event itself.
More impressively, however, the earbuds offer multi-device pairing and ANC. The latter does its job pretty well, especially when you pick the correct ear tip size for your ears. The Live Pro 2 also offer more customization options via the app than their predecessor.
