At 40% off, the good-sounding JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds become a sub-$90 bargain

If you're in the market for a new pair of Pro-level earbuds but are on a budget, we suggest you get the JBL Live Pro 2 with this offer right here. Right now, Amazon is still offering them at a hefty 40% discount, allowing you to treat yourself to a pair for just under $90. This way, you'll save $60 and score capable earphones without breaking the bank.

Yes, the JBL Live Pro 2 can't compare to expensive earbuds like the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro or Apple's AirPods Pro 2. However, they still offer incredible sound for their budget price, and you can even adjust their audio to your taste via the EQ functionality in their companion JBL Headphones app.

In addition, these puppies come with capable ANC, which does a pretty decent job given the budget price. It's also adaptable, and it automatically adjusts to the surrounding noise, which is a rare feature on earbuds in the budget segment.

Battery life is also superb here. On their own, the earphones deliver up to 10 hours of listening time with their ANC disabled. Add the case, and you're looking at about 40 hours of playtime. What's more, they boast an IPX5 water-resistance rating. This allows them to withstand water jets from any direction, making them great for the gym, too.

All in all, the JBL Live Pro 2 may be on the budget side, but they do have a lot to offer. Furthermore, they are a steal at their current sub-$90 price. So, don't waste time! Tap the offer button in this article and score a pair at an unbeatable price while you can!
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

