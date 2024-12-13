Grab these noise-cancelling JBL Live headphones and save 40% at Amazon
Christmas is coming in just over two weeks. Have you already prepared all the gifts for tech-loving friends and family? If not, consider the JBL Live 770NC. These wireless Bluetooth headphones offer an impressive battery life of up to 65 hours, pack true adaptive noise cancelling, and are 40% off at Amazon!
That's right! And guess what else? You can get all four colorways for just under $120 instead of almost $200. So, you can choose any paintjob you like, make somebody really happy for Christmas, and save some $80. Then again, if you'd like the headphones to arrive on time for the holidays, we suggest you take advantage of Amazon's promo soon.
With their 40mm drivers, the Live 770NC offer JBL Spatial Sound with plenty of bass and a decent mid-frequency response. While not perfect for critical listening, they provide a pleasant and consumer-friendly sound corresponding to their asking price.
In case you're wondering, these buddies have some extra features, too. For instance, they come with auto pause and play, as well as Bluetooth Multipoint. As if that's not enough, they feature multiple in-app EQ customizations.
Certainly not as popular as the best high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones, these puppies aren't half bad in their own price range! They're comfortable to wear and feature decent-sized earcups with ample cushioning, making them suitable for long listening sessions.
What about their ANC performance? It effectively reduces low-end rumbles of bus and car engines. The headphones also block some mid-frequency noises, but occasional high-pitched sounds will probably permeate. Of course, they also feature Ambient Aware mode for those who want to stay in touch with their surroundings.
So, do you think the JBL Live 770NC are good enough to become this year's Christmas gift for yourself or a beloved family member? If so, go ahead and get them for 40% off before it's too late. Once again—if you're planning to give them as a gift, you should order them soon.
