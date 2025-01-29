Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Selling for just under $50, the JBL Live 460NC headphones deliver good sound on the cheap

JBL Live 460NC on a white background.
Getting capable headphones at a bargain price is always an opportunity you can't miss. This is why we're thrilled that the JBL Live 460NC are still on sale at the jaw-dropping 62% discount we told you about a few weeks ago. 

Thanks to this 62% price cut, you can score these headphones for just under $50! That's an insanely good deal, considering that these usually go for about $130. Just act fast, though, as the offer might expire soon, given that it has been up for grabs for a while.

JBL Live 460NC in Black: Save 62%!

$80 off (62%)
Score a massive 62% discount on the Get the JBL Live 460NC and grab a pair for just under $50. The headphones deliver good sound and up to 50 hours of battery life. They are a true bargain right now, so act fast and save on a pair today!
Buy at Amazon


As for the headphones themselves, they may not stack up to the best wireless cans on the market, but they do offer good sound. We would even say that they deliver incredible audio for their price. But even if you don't like how they sound out of the box, you can always use the EQ feature in their companion JBL app to tailor their audio to your taste.

Another highlight is their impressive battery life. With ANC enabled, these puppies offer up to 40 hours of listening time. However, with ANC turned off, their playtime goes up to 50 hours on a single charge. In addition, they support fast charging, with a quick 10-minute top-up offering up to 4 hours of playtime.

Overall, the JBL Live 460NC are a steal at their current price on Amazon. Not only do they offer good sound, ANC, and battery life, but they also deliver that for under the $50 mark, which is bonkers. So, don't hesitate! Act fast and save on a pair with this offer now while it's still up for grabs!
