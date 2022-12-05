A plethora of JBL headphones are half price on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The shopping season is not over yet! And if you're on the lookout for a nice pair of headphones or earbuds, today's your lucky day! Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be long gone, but there is a JBL campaign on Amazon that has slashed the price of a multitude of headphones and earbud models by half.
If earbuds are more your thing, there's an equally high end model for the same kind of money: the JBL Tour Pro+. Another flagship-grade model, sporting 6.8mm dynamic drivers powered by JBL Pro Sound, adaptive noise cancellation, three microphones on each bud, wireless charging, and up to 32 hours of battery life with the charging case.
There are plenty to choose from, and these prices are hard to beat, even by Black Friday standards. You can, for example, go high end and get yourself a nice pair of JBL Live 660NC noise canceling headphones for just $99.95. These are proper flagship headphones with adaptive noise cancellation, ambient awareness, voice controls, and 50 hours of battery life!
There are other, even more affordable models that you can get for pocket money: - the JBL Tune 500 or the Endurance Peak, if you're into sports; or something lighter and more comfortable like the JBL Vibe. Everything is half price! Don't wait too long, as these Amazon campaigns often last a day or two at the longest.
