A plethora of JBL headphones are half price on Amazon

JBL Live 660NC - Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones 40mm drivers, adaptive noise cancellation, ambient awareness, voice controls, and 50 hours of battery life! $100 off (50%) Buy at Amazon JBL Tour PRO+ TWS True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds 6.8mm dynamic drivers powered by JBL Pro Sound, adaptive noise cancellation, three microphones on each bud, wireless charging, and up to 32 hours of battery life $100 off (50%) Buy at Amazon BL Vibe 200TWS True Wireless Earbuds - Purple 8mm drivers, JBL Deep Bass Sound, 20 hours of combined playback, Calls and voice assistant with touch control $25 off (50%) Buy at Amazon JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Purebass Sound JBL Pure Bass sound, Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, Siri or Hey Google smart assistant controls, 40 hours battery life $25 off (50%) Buy at Amazon JBL Endurance Peak II - Waterproof True Wireless in-Ear Sport Headphones 30 Hours of Playback, IPX7 Sweatproof /Waterproof, Hands-Free Stereo Calls & Voice Assistant Access, Dual Connect $50 off (50%) Buy at Amazon JBL Live Free 2 35 Hours of Playtime, True Adaptive Noise Cancelling, Smart Ambient, and beamforming mics $75 off (50%) Buy at Amazon



If earbuds are more your thing, there's an equally high end model for the same kind of money: the JBL Tour Pro+. Another flagship-grade model, sporting 6.8mm dynamic drivers powered by JBL Pro Sound, adaptive noise cancellation, three microphones on each bud, wireless charging, and up to 32 hours of battery life with the charging case.



There are other, even more affordable models that you can get for pocket money: - the JBL Tune 500 or the Endurance Peak, if you're into sports; or something lighter and more comfortable like the JBL Vibe. Everything is half price! Don't wait too long, as these Amazon campaigns often last a day or two at the longest.

Also Read: The best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy - updated September 2022 If earbuds are more your thing, there's an equally high end model for the same kind of money: the JBL Tour Pro+. Another flagship-grade model, sporting 6.8mm dynamic drivers powered by JBL Pro Sound, adaptive noise cancellation, three microphones on each bud, wireless charging, and up to 32 hours of battery life with the charging case.There are other, even more affordable models that you can get for pocket money: - the JBL Tune 500 or the Endurance Peak, if you're into sports; or something lighter and more comfortable like the JBL Vibe. Everything is half price! Don't wait too long, as these Amazon campaigns often last a day or two at the longest.

The shopping season is not over yet! And if you're on the lookout for a nice pair of headphones or earbuds, today's your lucky day! Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be long gone, but there is a JBL campaign on Amazon that has slashed the price of a multitude of headphones and earbud models by half.There are plenty to choose from, and these prices are hard to beat, even by Black Friday standards. You can, for example, go high end and get yourself a nice pair of JBL Live 660NC noise canceling headphones for just $99.95. These are proper flagship headphones with adaptive noise cancellation, ambient awareness, voice controls, and 50 hours of battery life!