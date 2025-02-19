Delicious deal knocks popular JBL Flip 6 down to a bargain price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The JBL Flip 6 ranks among the best Bluetooth speakers on the market—and with good reason. It's not a large device, so you can easily bring it anywhere you go. On top of that, it sounds amazing, delivers strong bass, and is perfect for a big gathering. And at around $130, it's reasonably priced, making it a great value.
If you, too, want to get your hands on this capable speaker, now is the time to do so. At this very moment, Woot is offering a sweet 31% discount on this bad boy, allowing you to get one for just $89.95. So not only will you grab a capable speaker, but you'll also score sweet savings of $40 by taking advantage of this promo. Hurry, though! This is a limited-time deal, and you never know when it might expire. It'll be sad if you miss your chance to score this awesome device at such a cheap price.
It's quite durable, too, boasting a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating. It has complete protection against dust particles and can survive submersion of up to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. On top of that, it delivers up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge, which is pretty decent battery life.
Overall, it's easy to see why the JBL Flip 6 is so preferred. And at its current price of $89.95, it's an absolute steal. So, don't wait—score one for less now!
In addition to its awesome audio capabilities, our friend here also supports JBL's PartyBoost feature, allowing you to pair it with another compatible JBL speaker. This way, you'll be able to take things up a notch in case you need more power.
