At 38% off, the JBL Flip 6 remains a top seller and even comes with a case
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The JBL Flip 6 may not be among the latest speakers on the market, since it was released in 2021, but it's one of the most liked ones. With a price of about $130, it's fairly budget-friendly. Furthermore, it delivers a loud sound with a punchy bass. You can even pair it with another JBL speaker for an even more incredible experience.
It's worth mentioning that the discount is from a third-party seller, but Amazon is handling the shipping. You also have until January 31st, 2025, to return the speaker if there is something wrong with it. As a result, we think you have nothing to worry about. In fact, we encourage you to take advantage of this offer now, while the discount is still up for grabs, as the speaker boasts great durability as well.
The only downside is that the speaker may arrive after Christmas. But if you don't need it for a Christmas present, be sure to place your order now, since the JBL Flip 6 truly delivers.
So, it's no surprise that it's flying off the shelves like hot cakes every time it's available at a discounted price. This is why it's important to get one with this deal now, as it's available at a 38% markdown on Amazon and is selling for under $100. Additionally, it comes bundled with a premium hardshell case, keeping it safe and protected when not in use.
Thanks to its high IP67 dust and water resistance rating, it's fully dustproof and can be submerged up to 3 feet for 30 minutes. Moreover, it delivers up to 12 hours of listening time on one charge.
