At 38% off, Amazon beats Walmart's sale on the popular JBL Flip 6, making it an even bigger steal

We recently shared that Walmart is selling the well-liked JBL Flip 6 for 27% off its price. And while this is a pretty decent discount, it appears that the speaker is an even better buy at another retailer right now.

Amazon has also discounted the popular JBL Flip 6 ahead of Black Friday and is currently selling it at a massive 38% discount. This means you now have the chance to score this capable audio device for just under $80 and save $50. We should note that this is the lowest price we've seen on the JBL Flip 6 on Amazon. Therefore, we encourage you not to waste time and just take advantage of this offer now while it's still up for grabs.

In case you haven't tapped the offer button and ordered your brand-new JBL Flip 6 yet, you're missing out on a lot. You see, while this bad boy is smaller than most party speakers, it boasts a loud sound with strong bass. In addition, it supports JBL's PartyBoost feature, meaning you can pair it with another JBL speaker for the ultimate listening experience.

A great Bluetooth speaker should also boast impressive durability. That's why the JBL Flip 6 has a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating, meaning it's dust-tight and can survive a water submersion of up to 3 feet deep for 30 minutes. On top of that, it offers up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge.

All in all, the JBL Flip 6 is worth every penny, especially when you can scoop it up for less than $80. So, don't waste any more time! Save big on this awesome Bluetooth speaker today!
