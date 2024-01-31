Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Amazon's deal on the JBL Flip 5 has become even more epic, letting you get a good-sounding speaker for even less

Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's deal on the JBL Flip 5 became even more epic, letting you get good-sounding speaker for eve
If you are in the market for a good-sounding Bluetooth speaker, you are probably gunning for one with a pretty hefty price tag, hoping it'll be worth the money. It will probably be worth the investment, but there's no need to break your piggy bank to get a good-sounding Bluetooth speaker. You just need to take advantage of this deal.

At the moment, Amazon has this awesome JBL Flip 5 on sale at a lovely 38% discount, allowing you to save $50 on this handsome fella and score a good-sounding Bluetooth speaker for way under $100.

JBL Flip 5: Now 38% OFF on Amazon!

Get the JBL Flip 5 on Amazon and save $50!. The speaker has good sound, great water-resistant rating, and is a real bargain at its current price!
$50 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon


As a proper JBL device, the JBL Flip 5 delivers awesome sound with a slight emphasis on bass. In addition to that, the speaker boasts an IPX7 water-resistance rating, allowing it to withstand water submersion in up to 3 feet for 30 minutes. In other words, its great durability will allow you to blast Taylor Swift's songs even while in the shower.

Regarding battery life, the JBL Flip 5 should be able to provide you with up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge. However, it most likely won't last as long if you use it at full capacity because battery life depends on how loudly you are listening to your songs.

Overall, the JBL Flip 5 checks all the right boxes with its good durability, awesome sound, and nice battery life. Furthermore, the speaker is currently an even bigger bargain than usual while enjoying that sweet discount on Amazon. This is while we suggest you tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snag a brand-new JBL Flip 5 for less while you can!

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough
Delicious Walmart deal knocks the JBL Flip 6 down to an irresistible price
Delicious Walmart deal knocks the JBL Flip 6 down to an irresistible price

Latest News

Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless