Amazon's deal on the JBL Flip 5 has become even more epic, letting you get a good-sounding speaker for even less

As a proper JBL device, the JBL Flip 5 delivers awesome sound with a slight emphasis on bass. In addition to that, the speaker boasts an IPX7 water-resistance rating, allowing it to withstand water submersion in up to 3 feet for 30 minutes. In other words, its great durability will allow you to blast Taylor Swift's songs even while in the shower.



Regarding battery life, the JBL Flip 5 should be able to provide you with up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge. However, it most likely won't last as long if you use it at full capacity because battery life depends on how loudly you are listening to your songs.



If you are in the market for a good-sounding Bluetooth speaker, you are probably gunning for one with a pretty hefty price tag, hoping it'll be worth the money. It will probably be worth the investment, but there's no need to break your piggy bank to get a good-sounding Bluetooth speaker. You just need to take advantage of this deal.At the moment, Amazon has this awesome JBL Flip 5 on sale at a lovely 38% discount, allowing you to save $50 on this handsome fella and score a good-sounding Bluetooth speaker for way under $100.