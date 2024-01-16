Amazon UK deal on the impressive JBL Charge 5 lets you turn up the volume at a bargain price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
What better way to start your day than with your favorite music to turn up the heat? If you agree, we might be able to help you make your mornings even better. How? Why, of course, with a brand-new JBL Charge 5! This incredible portable Bluetooth speaker now retails at a sweet 28% markdown at Amazon UK, meaning you get to save £50 on one of two available colors.
Like most JBL speakers, this one gives you a rich audio experience wherever you use it. To amplify the well-known JBL Pro Sound, you just have to enable the so-called PartyBoost feature. The technology lets you connect up to 100 speakers, creating the ultimate soundstage.
Equally impressive on the battery front, the Charge 5 can keep the party going strong for up to 20 hours between charges. There’s also a super cool perk that lets you charge your phone while streaming music. That’s right, JBL even included a built-in power bank here, giving you ultimate convenience while having fun!
Overall, this JBL speaker provides plenty of value for your money. As a matter of fact, we believe it’s worth every penny, even at its regular price, not to mention how irresistible it seems now that it’s 28% off.
Not counting the Black Friday discount craze, the 28% discount, albeit not super rare, is among the best ones we’ve seen for this portable speaker at Amazon UK. So, if you’d like to get the most bang for your buck, know that this speaker should be worth every penny at its current price. Pick the Black or Teal model and enjoy your savings.
Easily one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers, this puppy also showcases a durable design. It even features an IP67 rating for extra protection against water and dust. Yet, despite the sturdy build, it’s certainly not heavy. In fact, the speaker weighs less than a kilo, so you can bring it just about everywhere you go.
