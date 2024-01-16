Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $970 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

Amazon UK deal on the impressive JBL Charge 5 lets you turn up the volume at a bargain price

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon UK deal on the impressive JBL Charge 5 lets you turn up the volume at a bargain
What better way to start your day than with your favorite music to turn up the heat? If you agree, we might be able to help you make your mornings even better. How? Why, of course, with a brand-new JBL Charge 5! This incredible portable Bluetooth speaker now retails at a sweet 28% markdown at Amazon UK, meaning you get to save £50 on one of two available colors.

Not counting the Black Friday discount craze, the 28% discount, albeit not super rare, is among the best ones we’ve seen for this portable speaker at Amazon UK. So, if you’d like to get the most bang for your buck, know that this speaker should be worth every penny at its current price. Pick the Black or Teal model and enjoy your savings.

Save 28% on the JBL Charge 5 at Amazon UK

If you're looking for a durable and compact Bluetooth speaker that you can take to the shower or by the lake, safely pick the JBL Charge 5. It offers high-quality audio and packs a 20-hour battery that can even charge your phone while streaming your favorite tunes. Get it now at Amazon UK and save 28%.
£50 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Save 28% on the JBL Charge 5 in Teal at Amazon UK

The JBL Charge 5 in Teal also retails at 28% off on Amazon UK. The Bluetooth speaker brings the party to the shower or by the lake with its IP67 rating. It offers high-quality audio and packs a 20-hour battery that can even charge your phone while streaming your favorite tunes.
£50 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon


Like most JBL speakers, this one gives you a rich audio experience wherever you use it. To amplify the well-known JBL Pro Sound, you just have to enable the so-called PartyBoost feature. The technology lets you connect up to 100 speakers, creating the ultimate soundstage.

Easily one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers, this puppy also showcases a durable design. It even features an IP67 rating for extra protection against water and dust. Yet, despite the sturdy build, it’s certainly not heavy. In fact, the speaker weighs less than a kilo, so you can bring it just about everywhere you go.

Equally impressive on the battery front, the Charge 5 can keep the party going strong for up to 20 hours between charges. There’s also a super cool perk that lets you charge your phone while streaming music. That’s right, JBL even included a built-in power bank here, giving you ultimate convenience while having fun!

Overall, this JBL speaker provides plenty of value for your money. As a matter of fact, we believe it’s worth every penny, even at its regular price, not to mention how irresistible it seems now that it’s 28% off.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Galaxy S24 phones wave goodbye to curved displays after 10 years - the most original Samsung feature
Galaxy S24 phones wave goodbye to curved displays after 10 years - the most original Samsung feature
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
Amazon wins hearts by running a spectacular Pixel Fold deal
Amazon wins hearts by running a spectacular Pixel Fold deal
Snag an awesome Motorola phone alongside a free tablet through this incredible deal
Snag an awesome Motorola phone alongside a free tablet through this incredible deal

Latest News

Moto G Play 2024 is here: more modern design, new main camera, and higher performance
Moto G Play 2024 is here: more modern design, new main camera, and higher performance
The Xiaomi 14 is last to the party: why does it want to avoid the Galaxy S24?
The Xiaomi 14 is last to the party: why does it want to avoid the Galaxy S24?
Mid-range phones might receive flagship-level power with the next-gen Snapdragon 7 Plus chipset
Mid-range phones might receive flagship-level power with the next-gen Snapdragon 7 Plus chipset
This hot new Amazon Echo Show 5 deal is simply too good to pass up
This hot new Amazon Echo Show 5 deal is simply too good to pass up
These LG earbuds support spatial audio, sound amazing, and are currently dirt cheap at Woot
These LG earbuds support spatial audio, sound amazing, and are currently dirt cheap at Woot
The sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition is now way more affordable on Amazon
The sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition is now way more affordable on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless