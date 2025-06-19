Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Juicy discount makes the popular JBL Charge 5 a bargain

The speaker offers great sound, have solid battery life, and can even charge your phone. Save while the offer lasts!

In the market for a great-sounding yet affordable Bluetooth speaker? We found a sweet deal on the capable JBL Charge 5 that we think will tickle your fancy.

A third-party seller at Walmart has slashed $56 off this bad boy in Teal. This lets you enhance your listening experience for only $123.95, instead of paying the speaker's usual price of around $180. It's worth noting that other color options are selling for less as well, though their discounts aren't as substantial.

Save 31% on the JBL Charge 5 in Teal

$123 95
$179 95
$56 off (31%)
Walmart is offering 31% off the JBL Charge 5, turning it into a can't-miss deal for music lovers. With its rugged design, impressive sound quality, and a price that’s far lower than usual, this bad boy is an absolute bargain. Don't miss out!
Buy at Walmart

As for the JBL Charge 5 itself, well, it brings a lot to the table for its current price. Its compact dimensions let it easily fit in your backpack, while the high IP67 dust and water resistance rating gives it full protection against dust and allows it to survive submersion in about 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. In other words, you can bring this bad boy everywhere—whether you're at the beach, in the park, in the forest, up in the mountains, you name it.

In addition to its durability, it delivers impressively loud sound, which you can amplify even further by pairing it with other JBL speakers via the PartyBoost feature.

Battery life is also on point, with our friend here offering up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge. On top of that, it doubles as a power bank, so you can use it to charge your phone while blasting your songs.

All in all, the JBL Charge 5 is a pretty solid choice, especially for just $123.95. We don't know how long this deal will last, though, so don't wait around! Tap the offer button in this article and get a brand-new JBL Charge 5 for less now!

