I’d totally protect my home with this 5-pack of Blink Outdoor 4 cameras—$180 off at Best Buy today
The Blink Outdoor 4 is dustproof, water resistant, and lets you monitor your home 24/7. You can currently get not one, not two, but a whole five of these at a bargain price if you're fast enough.
You've probably heard the saying: "My home is my castle." And honestly, for me, that's true. My home is my castle, my Batcave, my Fortress of Solitude.
And just like Batman and Superman, I too often leave my main base of operations for days, sometimes even weeks. Of course, not to fight crime and battle supervillains throughout the streets of Gotham or Metropolis, but to travel. Yep, yours truly likes to hit the road and just drive, not coming home for weeks.
The problem with traveling a lot, though, is that you leave your castle unsupervised, thus unprotected. And that can cause some anxiety. So, how can you fix that if you, too, like to travel often and constantly stress about whether someone has broken into your Batcave? Well, just do what Batman did and secure your home with top-notch cameras that provide you with a live feed 24/7.
Best Buy is currently selling not one, not two, not even three or four, but a whopping five Blink Outdoor 4 cameras bundled in one package with an included Sync Module Core for a whole $180 off. This means you can score five of these awesome security devices for only $119.99 instead of splurging $299.99. It's extremely important to act fast, though, as this is a deal-of-the-day offer and you have less than 24 hours left to take advantage of it.
It also features motion detection with instant phone alerts. Plus, with a Blink Subscription Plan—starting at $3/month—you get extras like person detection and cloud video storage.
So, is Best Buy's deal worth taking advantage of? I believe it is, especially since you get five cameras, which should be sufficient for most homes. That's why I encourage you to act fast and save with this deal while it's still up for grabs!
The promo's already impressive, but the Blink Outdoor 4 has more to offer than meets the eye. It's a wireless, weather-resistant camera with up to two years of battery life, so you can literally put it anywhere without worrying about hiding wires. It records in Full HD and includes infrared night vision, so you get clear footage regardless of the time of day, while the Blink app lets you check in anytime, giving you constant access to your home's feed.
