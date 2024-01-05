The fantastic JBL Charge 5 is a steal on Amazon through this smashing deal

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
If you, like us, like to have your days powered by your favorite tunes, you’d certainly appreciate having a portable Bluetooth speaker around. Those give you the needed heat to start your day and are generally easy to carry around on your adventures. Feeling interested already? Brace yourself, then, for we found an epic discount on a top portable speaker, the JBL Charge 5. This bad boy is now mouth-wateringly affordable at Amazon, retailing for a 42% cheaper price.

That’s an unprecedented price cut for JBL’s portable speaker. In other words, it’s never been cheaper than on Amazon it is right now. If that’s not enough to convince you, let’s get into detail to find out just what makes this great speaker a top addition to your tech collection at that price.

JBL Charge 5: save 42% at Amazon right now

If you're looking for a solid Bluetooth speaker at a bargain price right now, know you simply can't make a wrong choice by going after Amazon's impressive markdown on the JBL Charge 5. This speaker offers great audio, has a built-in power bank, supports JBL's PartyBoost, and offers plenty of battery life, and now costs 42% less than usual!
The JBL Charge 5 is undoubtedly among the best portable Bluetooth speakers money can buy, standing out with its premium build, long battery life, great sound for its size and price, and solid protection against water and dust.

Although this puppy certainly isn’t the loudest speaker you can get your hands on, it still provides a great sound that should meet most people’s needs. Even pumping up the heat to the max shouldn’t come at the price of precious audio quality, so there shouldn’t be any annoying distortions that may hamper your listening experience.

Other cool perks this bad boy has on deck include Bluetooth Multipoint which allows you to switch between devices, JBL PartyBoost, and more. The latter feature helps you connect up to 100 JBL speakers for an unparalleled audio experience.

Add the 20 hours of battery life into the equation plus the IP67 rating, and you get a truly impressive portable Bluetooth speaker. As if that’s not enough, JBL even integrated a handy power bank to help you charge your devices while streaming your jams. Neat, right?

All things considered, the Charge 5 should be good enough to make a worthwhile purchase even at its regular price. But now that it’s retailing for peanuts at the world’s largest online retailer, we’d say it provides way more value for money than usual.
