 The hugely popular JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker is on sale at a lower than ever price - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The hugely popular JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker is on sale at a lower than ever price

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The hugely popular JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker is on sale at a lower than ever price
Although their global popularity undoubtedly declined with the advent of smart voice-controlled devices from the likes of Amazon, Google, and yes, Apple, "dumb" Bluetooth speakers still have a firm place in the modern tech industry.

Despite not being able to listen to you and play music, set alerts or reminders, give you daily news briefings, and information about the weather or traffic without you ever needing to lift a finger, JBL's portable speakers, for instance, are incredibly well-reviewed by tens of thousands of buyers on websites like Amazon.

JBL Charge 4

Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Multiple Colors
$58 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon

The e-commerce giant is frequently selling the likes of the JBL Clip 3, Go 3, Flip 4, and Charge 4 at reduced prices too, further improving their already obvious appeal. But even by those standards, the latest Amazon promotion on the latter model is... something special, letting you save an unprecedented 58 bucks in your choice of eight different paint jobs.

The waterproof JBL Charge 4 is regularly available for $149.95 apiece in all eight of these color options, which means you're looking at a new all-time high discount of 39 percent here that will only be good for 24 hours.

While the 4.8 star Amazon customer rating average based on the opinion of close to 40,000 verified buyers speaks volumes to the quality and performance of this bad boy, it's definitely important to point out that an even better Charge 5 version is also out and available for a rarely discounted $179.95 price.

But if you can't afford that or don't find its build quality and audio performance upgrades enough to justify its premium, the JBL Charge 4 is still an undeniable value champion with its up to 20 hours of battery life, IPX7 water resistance, equally robust and elegant design, built-in power bank functionality, and more importantly, top-notch sound... at least by sub-$100 standards.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Steady drip of Nothing Phone (1) leaks continues with blazing fast charging
Steady drip of Nothing Phone (1) leaks continues with blazing fast charging
The 256GB OnePlus 10 Pro is coming to the US and Canada on June 15
The 256GB OnePlus 10 Pro is coming to the US and Canada on June 15
Vote now: Do you play games on your phone?
Vote now: Do you play games on your phone?
Analyst says iPhone 14 Max and 14 Pro Max are experiencing a month delay in panel shipments
Analyst says iPhone 14 Max and 14 Pro Max are experiencing a month delay in panel shipments
The best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy - updated June 2022
The best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy - updated June 2022
OnePlus Nord N200 5G finally getting Android 12 in the US
OnePlus Nord N200 5G finally getting Android 12 in the US

Popular stories

AT&T drops HBO Max free offering, removes Unlimited Elite plan
AT&T drops HBO Max free offering, removes Unlimited Elite plan
New York passes Right to Repair law; it's the first state to do that
New York passes Right to Repair law; it's the first state to do that
June Feature Drop appears to cure most of what ailed Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro units
June Feature Drop appears to cure most of what ailed Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro units
Get your big-battery T-Mobile 5G Hotspot for free starting next week
Get your big-battery T-Mobile 5G Hotspot for free starting next week
Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch
Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch
The Roku Channel adds 50 free Live TV channels
The Roku Channel adds 50 free Live TV channels
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless