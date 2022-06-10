The hugely popular JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker is on sale at a lower than ever price





Despite not being able to listen to you and play music, set alerts or reminders, give you daily news briefings, and information about the weather or traffic without you ever needing to lift a finger, JBL's portable speakers, for instance, are incredibly well-reviewed by tens of thousands of buyers on websites like Amazon.

The e-commerce giant is frequently selling the likes of the JBL Clip 3, Go 3, Flip 4, and Charge 4 at reduced prices too, further improving their already obvious appeal. But even by those standards, the latest Amazon promotion on the latter model is... something special, letting you save an unprecedented 58 bucks in your choice of eight different paint jobs.





The waterproof JBL Charge 4 is regularly available for $149.95 apiece in all eight of these color options, which means you're looking at a new all-time high discount of 39 percent here that will only be good for 24 hours.





While the 4.8 star Amazon customer rating average based on the opinion of close to 40,000 verified buyers speaks volumes to the quality and performance of this bad boy, it's definitely important to point out that an even better Charge 5 version is also out and available for a rarely discounted $179.95 price.





But if you can't afford that or don't find its build quality and audio performance upgrades enough to justify its premium, the JBL Charge 4 is still an undeniable value champion with its up to 20 hours of battery life, IPX7 water resistance, equally robust and elegant design, built-in power bank functionality, and more importantly, top-notch sound... at least by sub-$100 standards.